Diane Sawyer Faces Backlash from Britney Spears Fans over 2003 Interview: 'Downright Painful'

Britney Spears' fans are furious after footage of Diane Sawyer's interview with the then 22-year-old pop star was unearthed in a new documentary

Britney Spears' fans are crying foul following the release of Framing Britney Spears.

In one portion of the New York Times documentary, the pop star's 2003 interview with journalist Diane Sawyer is highlighted as an example of sexism Spears was forced to deal with at a young age.

"You broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?" Sawyer, 75, asked a then 22-year-old Spears during the interview conducted after her public split from Justin Timberlake.

Sawyer also pressed Spears on a comment made by Kendel Ehrlich, who was Maryland's first lady in 2003. In a speech at an anti-domestic violence conference that year, Ehrlich slammed Spears as a bad influence, saying: "Really, if I had an opportunity to shoot Britney Spears, I think I would."

While Spears, 39, appeared shocked by Ehrlich's comments, Sawyer seemingly defended the former prosecutor during the interview. "It's because of the example for kids and how hard it is to be a parent," she told Spears.

Following the film's release, Spears' fans expressed their anger over the interview, calling it "poor" and "disgusting."

Spears — who did not participate in the documentary — has not commented on the film's release.

Last week, her social media manager, Crowd Surf cofounder Cassie Petrey, hit back at conspiracy theories that Spears is not in control of her own social media accounts or is trying to send messages through her posts.