Diane Keaton 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His Music Video — But 'Loved' Working with Him

"I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn't a fan exactly," the Book Club: The Next Chapter star recently said

By
Published on May 12, 2023 05:45 PM
Diane Keaton Says She 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His 'Ghost' Video — But 'Loved It'
Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty, Theo Wargo/Getty

Diane Keaton is reminiscing on the time she starred in Justin Bieber's "Ghost" music video — a role that apparently took her by surprise.

In a new interview with Metro, the Book Club: The Next Chapter actress opened up about playing Bieber's grandmother in the 2021 music video and said she "can't believe" the musician casted her, claiming that she "hadn't been a fan."

"I couldn't believe it. This was like one of those things that happens [and] you're going, 'I'm what?'" Keaton, 77, told the outlet. "And of course, it was so much fun, it couldn't have been more fun. I can't believe it. I still can't believe it."

The "Ghost" music video depicts Bieber, 29, celebrating his grandfather's birthday with Keaton shortly before the relative dies. Bieber and Keaton are then seen mourning him over the next two years while spending quality time together. At the end, he sets her up on a date with a new man.

Keaton told Metro that she "didn't even know" the Grammy winner before working with him. "No, I hadn't been a fan," she said. "I mean, I didn't even know him. I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn't a fan exactly – so you know, I don't have music pouring in my ears all the time."

She continued, "I don't know why me, I still don't understand. I don't know how, but I loved it."

Diane Keaton is on the cover of the second issue of FEEL FREE magazine
Diane Keaton. Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

While the First Wives Club actress may not have been listening to Bieber's music on the daily prior to working with him, she declared herself a Belieber during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I like that boy," she said at the time. Bieber then surprised her on the show, and the pair hugged. "Do you think he'll ask me out later?"

Upon the release of the "Ghost" music video, Keaton told PEOPLE that her experience working with the "Love Yourself" performer was "friendly, open, loose and unique."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection," she said at the time. "I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven Is a Place on Earth"] but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie."

Before the video's release, Keaton raved on social media about being involved in the project and working with Bieber.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" she captioned a teaser clip on social media.

Related Articles
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Has Had 'Ups and Downs' Post-Conservatorship but 'Remains a Survivor': Source (Exclusive)
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are 'Not Just Platonic' as They're Spotted Holding Hands: Sources (Exclusive)
The Jonas Brothers and Haley Lu Richardson at the 'Today Show'
Haley Lu Richardson Wishes She Could Be a 'Sister Wife' in Any of the Jonas Brothers' Marriages (Exclusive)
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys Miami boat trip with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant.
Shakira Hangs Out with F1 Star Lewis Hamilton on Boat Outing After 2023 Miami Grand Prix
Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'
John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono speak at a press conference, March 2, 1973, in New York
John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Relationship: A Look Back
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Who Is Marie Osmond's Husband? All About Steve Craig
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at N.Y.C. Venue
Anita Baker, Babyface
Babyface Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Anita Baker After He Was Asked Not to Perform
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
Logic and Brittney Noell
Who Is Logic's Wife? All About Brittney Noell
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Sweden — Her First Solo Concert Outing in 7 Years
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Nick Jonas Reveals Why Singing Songs About Sex Alongside Brothers Joe and Kevin 'Can Be a Little Strange'
Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Doja Cat Fans Upset After She Called Her Latest Two Albums Cash Grabs — and Says They 'Fell for It'