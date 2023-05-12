Diane Keaton 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His Music Video — But 'Loved' Working with Him

Diane Keaton is reminiscing on the time she starred in Justin Bieber's "Ghost" music video — a role that apparently took her by surprise.

In a new interview with Metro, the Book Club: The Next Chapter actress opened up about playing Bieber's grandmother in the 2021 music video and said she "can't believe" the musician casted her, claiming that she "hadn't been a fan."

"I couldn't believe it. This was like one of those things that happens [and] you're going, 'I'm what?'" Keaton, 77, told the outlet. "And of course, it was so much fun, it couldn't have been more fun. I can't believe it. I still can't believe it."

The "Ghost" music video depicts Bieber, 29, celebrating his grandfather's birthday with Keaton shortly before the relative dies. Bieber and Keaton are then seen mourning him over the next two years while spending quality time together. At the end, he sets her up on a date with a new man.

Keaton told Metro that she "didn't even know" the Grammy winner before working with him. "No, I hadn't been a fan," she said. "I mean, I didn't even know him. I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn't a fan exactly – so you know, I don't have music pouring in my ears all the time."

She continued, "I don't know why me, I still don't understand. I don't know how, but I loved it."

Diane Keaton. Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

While the First Wives Club actress may not have been listening to Bieber's music on the daily prior to working with him, she declared herself a Belieber during a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I like that boy," she said at the time. Bieber then surprised her on the show, and the pair hugged. "Do you think he'll ask me out later?"

Upon the release of the "Ghost" music video, Keaton told PEOPLE that her experience working with the "Love Yourself" performer was "friendly, open, loose and unique."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection," she said at the time. "I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven Is a Place on Earth"] but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie."

Before the video's release, Keaton raved on social media about being involved in the project and working with Bieber.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" she captioned a teaser clip on social media.