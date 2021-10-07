Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' Music Video: 'What an Honor'

Diane Keaton raved about the opportunity to work with Justin Bieber while sharing a teaser trailer for "Ghost"

Surprise! Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton are teaming up for a new music video.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer and 75-year-old actress both shared a new teaser on Instagram for Bieber's music video for his hit song "Ghost," which appears on his latest album, Justice.

In the short film, which was directed by Colin Tilley, Keaton appears to portray Bieber's mom as a shot shows him hugging her from behind as they stand on a beach. Another moment gives a glimpse at the Oscar winner dancing and drinking at a bar with the artist.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" Keaton captioned the clip on social media.

Under Bieber's post, she also commented, "THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!!"

The full "Ghost" music video — which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 8 — is due to debut on the same day as his Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which follows Bieber behind the scenes as he prepares for his New Years Eve 2020 concert.

Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber’s New Music Video Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram

The music video appearance might be something of a dream come true for Keaton, who has long been a fan of Bieber. In 2015, the actress fangirled over the star and spoke about her slight crush on him while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That is not possible – I have not seen that. That is gorgeous," the legendary actress said after seeing Bieber's Calvin Klein ad.

And since Ellen DeGeneres is all about making dreams come true, the host not only gave Keaton turtlenecks featuring Bieber's face (a fitting present for the turtleneck aficionado), but also surprised the Father of the Bride star with the opportunity to finally meet the heartthrob himself.

"Oh my God! No!" Keaton exclaimed when Bieber stepped out on stage, embracing the actress. After the initial shock passed, she planted a kiss on the Grammy winner's cheek.

While the meeting was brief, Keaton said Bieber left quite the impression Keaton.

"Okay let's get real….that's real beauty. Think he'll ask me out?" she adorably asked DeGeneres.