"Do you think she would want to sing a duet with me?" Diane Keaton captioned the video of her jamming out on Instagram

Diane Keaton Professes 'Love' for Ariana Grande as She Hilariously Sings Along to 'Thank U, Next'

Diane Keaton is proving to be an Ariana Grande superfan.

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram showing love to Grande, 28, and giving her followers a glimpse at her vocals in hopes of scoring a duet with the singer.

"You know, Ariana Grande is just amazing so once in my life, just once in my stupid life I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande so here I go," Keaton begins the video. The Oscar-winning actress then started hilariously singing along to Grande's hit song "thank u, next" over a montage of photos of the pop star.

"Ariana Grande is a genius and I'm an idiot but so what, it was a lot of fun," she ended.

Keaton then captioned the video writing, "I LOVE ARIANA GRANDE! DO YOU THINK SHE WOULD WANT TO SING A DUET WITH ME? @arianagrande #thankyounext #sing #itriedmybest."

Grande quickly followed up and commented under the post saying, "I am having an out of body experience," before telling Keaton that, "!!!! love you SO MUCH."

Though Grande didn't say anything specific about a possible duet, many fans and even other celebrities, took to the comments expressing their excitement over the idea of the two teaming up.

Carole Bayer Sager wrote under the post, "Yes i think she would love to xx," while Lindsay Lohan said, "This is amazing!!! ❤️😍❤️." Jennifer Garner even showed the two stars loved sending several heart emojis while tagging Grande and Keaton.

Keaton isn't the only celebrity who's expressed their love for the "7 Rings" singer.

"I love her!" Clarkson, 39, said of Grande. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she's so funny. Like, very witty."

"We've already taped everything up to the lives, and she's hysterical," she continued, noting that the audience goes crazy when Grande makes her entrance onto the set.

Grande announced in March she would be taking a coach's chair for the 21st season of the hit singing competition, replacing Nick Jonas, who returned to the franchise last year. In a statement, the "Sweetener" singer said she was "beyond thrilled, honored, excited" about the new gig and that they would "miss" Jonas.