Diane Keaton Opens Up About Starring in Justin Bieber Music Video: He 'Was Kind to Everyone'

Diane Keaton, 75, starred in Justin Bieber's latest music video for his single "Ghost" last week, and the Oscar-winning icon tells PEOPLE in this week's issue on newsstands Friday that the experience was "friendly, open, loose and unique."

"Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection," the Somethings Gotta Give actress says of Bieber, 27.

"I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven Is a Place on Earth"] but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie," she continued.

Diane Keaton Stars in Justin Bieber's New Music Video

In the music video directed by Colin Tilley, which was released on Oct. 8, Keaton appears to play the singer's grandma and together they try to navigate through the loss of a loved one.

The video then follows Keaton and Bieber as they spend time on the beach, dance at a bar and get Keaton back into the dating scene.

Before the video's release, Keaton raved on social media about being involved in the project and working with Bieber.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" she captioned a teaser clip on social media.

Keaton has been a fan of Bieber long before the music video. In 2015, Keaton fangirled about the "Peaches" singer and admitted to having a slight crush on him while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That is not possible – I have not seen that. That is gorgeous," the legendary actress said after seeing Bieber's Calvin Klein ad.