20 Glamorous Vintage Photos of the Incomparable Ms. Diana Ross

The music legend turns 77 on March 26

By Kate Hogan
March 26, 2021 01:44 PM

1 of 20

Credit: Jack Vartoogian/Getty

Happy Birthday, Diana Ross! The singer turns 77 today and through her decades-long career, she's blessed us with some of the most gorgeous, iconic looks Hollywood has ever seen. Here, a look back at 20 of our favoties.

At right, performing in New York City's Central Park in July 1983.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

In a 1975 portrait session in L.A.

3 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

In a 1987 portrait in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Ross in concert in New York City in 1983.

Advertisement

5 of 20

Credit: Mirrorpix via Getty

Performing in Newcastle Upon Tyne in England in 1997.

6 of 20

Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty

In an epic gold jacket during the Super Bowl XXX halftime show in 1996 in Tempe, Arizona.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Promoting her album in London in 1973.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

In a 1987 glamour shot.

Advertisement

9 of 20

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Looking princess-like at the 2019 Grammy Awards in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

All about the eyes in 1987.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Shimmering in a 1994 performance in The Netherlands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

In costume while shooting ex Berry Gordy's Mahogany in 1975. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

A lady in red in 1987.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

Going sheer for a 1987 portrait.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns

A dream in tulle during a 1992 performance in The Netherlands. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

A bright spot in a 1987 portrait.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Again as Tracy in Gordy's film Mahogany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Credit: Jo Hale/Getty

On stage in London in 2004.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Credit: Jack Vartoogian/Getty

Sparkling on stage in N.Y.C. in 1983.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Credit: ShowBizIreland/Getty

Burning up the stage in Dublin in 2004.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan