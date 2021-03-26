20 Glamorous Vintage Photos of the Incomparable Ms. Diana Ross
The music legend turns 77 on March 26
Happy Birthday, Diana Ross! The singer turns 77 today and through her decades-long career, she's blessed us with some of the most gorgeous, iconic looks Hollywood has ever seen. Here, a look back at 20 of our favoties.
At right, performing in New York City's Central Park in July 1983.
In a 1975 portrait session in L.A.
In a 1987 portrait in L.A.
Ross in concert in New York City in 1983.
Performing in Newcastle Upon Tyne in England in 1997.
In an epic gold jacket during the Super Bowl XXX halftime show in 1996 in Tempe, Arizona.
Promoting her album in London in 1973.
In a 1987 glamour shot.
Looking princess-like at the 2019 Grammy Awards in L.A.
All about the eyes in 1987.
Shimmering in a 1994 performance in The Netherlands.
In costume while shooting ex Berry Gordy's Mahogany in 1975.
A lady in red in 1987.
Going sheer for a 1987 portrait.
A dream in tulle during a 1992 performance in The Netherlands.
A bright spot in a 1987 portrait.
Again as Tracy in Gordy's film Mahogany.
On stage in London in 2004.
Sparkling on stage in N.Y.C. in 1983.
Burning up the stage in Dublin in 2004.