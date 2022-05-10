The official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, produced by the Bleachers frontman, was announced Tuesday and features a slew of unexpected high-profile musicians

Diana Ross and Phoebe Bridgers to Feature on Jack Antonoff's '70s-Themed Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack

Jack Antonoff is bringing a star-studded group of musicians together in the name of Minions.

Combining covers of '70s classics with brand-new songs, the 19-track set — set for a July release via Decca Records — will see Ross, 78, and Australian band Tame Impala perform a duet titled "Turn Up the Sunshine" — which will drop May 20 — and Bridgers, 27, deliver a take on The Carpenters' 1972 hit "Goodbye to Love."

Additionally, both Caroline Polachek and G.E.M. will sing Nancy Sinatra's much-covered 1966 classic "Bang Bang," while K-pop star Jackson Wang is going to perform Patrick Hernandez's "Born to Be Alive" from 1979, and Bleachers will cover "Instant Karma!" by John Lennon, originally released in 1970.

Other artists featured on the Minions: The Rise of Gru album include Thundercat, Weyes Blood, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Tierra Whack, RZA of Wu-Tang Clan, composer Heitor Pereira, and of course, the Minions themselves.

Antonoff posted several photos to Instagram on Tuesday of him working with several artists featured on the soundtrack in the studio. "proud to announce the soundtrack i made for minions: the rise of gru," wrote the Grammy-winning musician.

"my favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original i wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by ✨diana ross✨ and ✨tame impala✨ called 'turn up the sunshine,'" Antonoff continued. "recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day :)"

Minions: The Rise of Gru — which will hit theaters July 1 — marks the fifth overall movie in the Despicable Me franchise and second prequel following 2015's Minions. Rather than following Steve Carell's evil mastermind character Gru leading the Minions as an adult, this film will focus on their relationship shortly after meeting in Minions, as they work to stop the supervillain group the Vicious 6.

In a recent trailer for the latest installment in the Despicable Me franchise, Gru is a 12-year-old boy growing up in the 1970s who declares, "There are a lot of other villains in the world, but I am going to be a supervillain."

Scenes showing Gru's early attempts to gain power play over a background track of Eminem's "Lose Yourself," before the young criminal is kidnapped and says, "My Minions will save me!"

Gru's Minion followers Kevin, Stuart and Bob are back — and a new Minion is introduced: Otto, who has braces and "a desperate need to please," per a press release. Pierre Coffin supplies the voices for the Minions.

The second half of the trailer sees them embarking on a series of hilarious quests in an attempt to rescue their leader — at whom they chant, to Gru's chagrin, "Mini boss! Mini boss! Mini boss!"