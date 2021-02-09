Diana Ross Pays Tribute to Late Supremes Groupmate Mary Wilson: 'Each Day Is a Gift'

Other celebrities, including Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, Paul Stanley and Andy Cohen, also shared tributes to the late singer

Rest in peace, Mary Wilson.

On Tuesday, Diana Ross shared a tribute to Wilson, her Supremes co-founder and groupmate from 1959 to 1970, who died Monday evening at age 76.

"I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary's family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together," she wrote. "'The Supremes' will live on in our hearts."

The cause of death for Wilson — who competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 — has not been revealed, but her publicist told several outlets that she "passed away suddenly."

Along with Ross, 76, several other celebrities and Supremes fans shared their condolences to the Wilson family, posting tributes to the late star.

Image zoom The Supremes | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful Mary Wilson! She was a legend and an icon and what she contributed to the world cannot be overstated," Patti LaBelle wrote. "I send my deepest condolences and prayers to her family, loved ones and fans."

"My heart is broken! I got to know #MaryWilson on @DancingABC and she was one of the sweetest, most vibrant, talented women I had ever met. I will miss you!" tweeted Karamo Brown.

"R.I.P. Mary Wilson, your legacy speaks for itself," wrote Billy Porter on Instagram. "The Supremes are legendary! 🙏🏾"

"A Loved Supreme. Goodbye Mary Wilson...The Dreamgirl," wrote Questlove.

"RIP to the original Supreme, Mary Wilson," tweeted Andy Cohen. "She was known as 'the sexy one' in the group but she was much more, and worked til the end to preserve the group's incredible legacy in the music world and in history."

"OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly," wrote Paul Stanley. "I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary."

Meanwhile, the President of Classic Motown Bruce Resnikoff shared a statement of his own.

"The World has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes," he wrote. "Her voice captivated the world and her infectious laughter and spirit delighted her fans. Many artists have Mary to thank as she was often the spokesperson for the music industry and known as a fierce advocate for artist rights and copyright protection."

"But it was her music, first and foremost, that helped bridge America's cultural divide and continues to inspire a new generation," he added.