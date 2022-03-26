When she was just 15 years old, the singer joined her first singing group alongside Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown (later replaced by Barbara Martin). Known as The Primettes, the group was the female equivalent of the male singing group, The Primes.

The group auditioned for none other than Smokey Robinson — who was Ross's neighbor — and he brought them to Motown Records. There, they met Berry Gordy, signing a record deal in 1961.