Diana Ross's Life in Photos

See the self-described diva's incredible life in photos: From climbing to the top of the charts with The Supremes to winning Oscars and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Andrea Wurzburger March 26, 2022 08:00 AM

1 of 37

1960s: Diana Ross's Early Years

Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944, in Detroit to Ernestine and Fred Ross, Sr. 

2 of 37

1961: Starting Out with The Primettes

Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns

When she was just 15 years old, the singer joined her first singing group alongside Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown (later replaced by Barbara Martin). Known as The Primettes, the group was the female equivalent of the male singing group, The Primes. 

The group auditioned for none other than Smokey Robinson — who was Ross's neighbor — and he brought them to Motown Records. There, they met Berry Gordy, signing a record deal in 1961. 

3 of 37

1961: Meet the Supremes

Credit: Walt Disney Archives/Getty

In 1961, the group lost a member, Barbara Martin, and changed their name to the Supremes. The group released their debut album, Meet the Supremes, in 1962, following it up with Where Did Our Love Go in 1964. 

4 of 37

1963: Supreme Success

Credit: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty

The group had 10 No. 1 hits from the years 1964 to 1967, including "Where Did Our Love Go," "You Can't Hurry Love," "Baby Love," "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "You Keep Me Hangin' On." 

5 of 37

1965: Relationship with Berry Gordy

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1965, Ross began a romantic relationship with music producer Berry Gordy; the pair share daughter Rhonda, who was born in 1971. 

6 of 37

1960s: The Supremes Making Hits

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

The group went on an international tour in 1966, capitalizing on their growing fame.

7 of 37

1968: The Supremes Meet Royalty

Credit: Peter King/Fox Photos/Getty

In 1968, the group — who experienced a big shakeup the year prior when Florence Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong — sang at the Royal Variety in London. At the time, they had changed their name from simply the Supremes to Diana Ross and the Supremes, making Ross the leader of the pack. 

8 of 37

1968: The Supremes and The Temptations

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

In 1968, The Primettes were The Supremes and their male counterparts, The Primes, were the Temptations! The groups joined forces once more, with Motown announcing that the acts would be collaborating. 

9 of 37

1969: Diana Ross in G.I.T. on Broadway

Credit: Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

The groups performed together in the 1969 television special G.I.T. on Broadway — which stood for Gettin' It Together. 

10 of 37

1969: Diana Ross Leaves the Supremes

Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

In 1969, the singer decided to go solo, putting out her first studio album the following year, titled simply Diana Ross. The album featured her hit single, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." 

She also starred in her first solo television special, Diana!

11 of 37

1971: Diana Ross Marries Robert Ellis Silberstein

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1971, Ross married music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. The pair welcomed two more daughters, Tracee and Chudney, in 1972 and 1975, respectively. The pair divorced in 1977. 

12 of 37

1972: Diana Ross in Lady Sings the Blues

Credit: RB/Redferns

Ross earned a starring role in the 1972 Billie Holiday biopic, Lady Sings the Blues

13 of 37

1973: And the Oscar Goes to ...

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

Ross's performance in Lady Sings the Blues earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. 

14 of 37

1974: Diana Ross Co-Hosts the Oscars

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1974, Ross made history as the first Black woman to co-host the Academy Awards. She did so alongside John Huston, Burt Reynolds and David Niven. 

15 of 37

1975: Divas Galore

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1975, Ross starred in her second film, Mahogany, and the fashion icon not only acted in the film, but designed the costumes. She earned her third No. 1 hit with "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)." 

In 1976, Ross's two-week residency at Broadway's Palace Theatre became an Emmy-nominated TV special and earned a special Tony Award. 

Pictured: Ross with Cher and Elton John in 1975. 

16 of 37

1978: Starring in The Wiz

Credit: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

In 1978, Ross eased on down the road and onto the set of The Wiz, playing Dorothy alongside Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell and Ted Ross. 

17 of 37

1980: Disco Queen

Credit: Getty

In 1980, Ross made the pivot, like so many other artists, to embrace the disco era. Pictured, she lets loose at Studio54. 

18 of 37

1980: Dating Gene Simmons

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty

From 1980 to 1983, Ross dated KISS frontman Gene Simmons. 

19 of 37

1980: The Release of Diana

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

That same year, Ross released Diana and it quickly became her most successful album. It included iconic songs like "Upside Down" and "I'm Coming Out." 

20 of 37

1981: Iconic Duet

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

We have "Endless Love" for the iconic duet by Lional Richie and Ross, which was the theme for the film It's My Turn. 

21 of 37

1982: Superstar at the Super Bowl

Credit: getty

In 1982, Ross became the first pop star to ever perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. She'd return to the Super Bowl Stage in 1996 to perform during the halftime show. 

22 of 37

1980s: Record Success

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

Ross continued to experience success throughout the 1980s and boy, was she busy. The singer released an album almost every year of the decade: Why Do Fools Fall in Love in 1981, Silk Electric in 1982, Ross in 1983, Swept Away in 1984, Eaten Alive in 1985, Red Hot Rhythm & Blues in 1987 and Workin' Overtime in 1989. 

23 of 37

1986: Marrying Arne Naess Jr.

Credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty

In 1986, Ross married Norwegian shipping tycoon Arne Naess Jr. in Switzerland. The pair welcomed two sons, Ross and Evan, in 1987 and 1988, respectively. The couple divorced in 2000. 

24 of 37

1988: Hall of Famer

Credit: Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty

In 1988, The Supremes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

25 of 37

1991: Performing for Royalty

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

In 1991, Ross returned to London and the Royal Variety, this time solo. 

26 of 37

1993: Singing at the Inauguration

Credit: Mark Reinstein/Corbis/Getty

Ross performed at President Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration. That same year, she made a return to acting and earned her third Golden Globe nomination for her role in the TV film Out of Darkness. 

27 of 37

1996: Performing with RuPaul

Credit: Paul Harris/Hulton Archive/Getty

Ross collaborated with RuPaul when they strutted their stuff in the music video for Ross's cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." 

28 of 37

2000: Supremes Reunion Tour

Credit: ShowBizIreland/Getty

In 2000, Ross attempted to stage a Supremes reunion tour, but she was unable to get Mary Wilson or Cindy Birdsong to participate. Instead, she performed with Lynda Laurence and Scherrie Payne. The tour was cancelled due to poor ticket sales, but the group performed on the Today show and VH1's Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross. 

29 of 37

2000: A Turbulent Early 2000s

Credit: Pete Still/Redferns

Ross experienced a few missteps in the early aughts, beginning with an altercation with a security guard at London Heathrow Airport in 1999. In May 2002, she admitted herself into a rehabilitation program in Malibu. In December 2002, was arrested for driving under the influence in Tucson, Arizona. 

30 of 37

2001: Attending the Met Gala

Credit: George De Sota/Newsmakers

Ross attended the Met Gala in 2001. The theme that year was "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."

In 2006, Universal released Ross's previously unheard Blue album from 1972, and late that year she would release her first studio album in seven years, I Love You

31 of 37

2012: Winning a Grammy

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

After being nominated for 12 Grammys (two as part of the Supremes) throughout her career, Ross finally got her trophy when she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2012.

32 of 37

2016: Getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Credit: Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Ross received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. Obama said at the ceremony that Ross "exuded glamour and grace" and earned "a permanent place in the American soundtrack."

33 of 37

2017: A Lifetime of Achievement

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2017, Ross's entire family was present to celebrate her as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards

34 of 37

2019: Vanity Fair Afterparty

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

In 2019, Ross attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, son Evan Ross and daughter-in-law Ashlee Simpson Ross. 

35 of 37

2019: Reunited with Berry Gordy

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In 2019, Ross attended Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration with Berry Gordy. Gordy said of their reasons for never marrying and, in fact, breaking up, "Diana and I are the same kind of people. She wanted what I wanted. We set out to get it and we vowed never to let our personal relationship affect it ... I loved her, but I wasn't selfish enough to want to marry and take her out of what I knew she had to have. She had to have that stardom up there."

36 of 37

2019: Celebrating Her 75th Birthday

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2019, Ross celebrated her 75th birthday in true diva style: by performing at the Grammys. Ross sang two songs for the occasion, "The Best Years of My Life" and "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)."

She ended her performance by saying, "Learn, dream, unlock new doors. All is possible."

37 of 37

2021: Diana Ross Announces Her Latest Album

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

In 2021, the singer announced her first new album in 15 years. Titled Thank You, the forthcoming LP was recorded in Ross's home studio and "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness," according to a press release.

By Andrea Wurzburger