Diana Ross Claims She Was 'Violated' By TSA at New Orleans Airport: 'Makes Me Want to Cry!'

Diana Ross says she was left feeling “violated” and on the brink of tears after an aggressive TSA pat-down at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The legendary songstress, 75, was in town to perform Saturday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Ross’ time on stage went off without a hitch, and she wrote on Twitter that she had “an incredible night” – but things took a turn at the airport.

“OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like s—,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Let me be clear, not the [people] or Delta BUT TSA, was over the top!! Makes me want to cry!!!”

The “Endless Love” singer elaborated on her experience with security, writing that she felt violated by a female TSA agent who allegedly aggressively placed her hand between Ross’ legs.

“It’s not what was done but how, I am feeling violated,” she wrote. “I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it her job). WOW!! Really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

A TSA spokesperson addressed Ross’s concerns in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, and said that upon reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, it appeared the officers involved “correctly followed all protocols.”

“TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning,” the statement read.

“Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”

Ross followed the complaint by sharing a video of her singing The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love” at the festival.

“I’m feeling better, it took a minute,” she wrote.

Ross was previously arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in 1999 after getting into an altercation with a female security guard whom the star claimed touched her inappropriately.

“I travel a lot. The security checks usually use metal detectors,” she said at the time. “This woman went all around my body and up and down my legs. I felt very uncomfortable. I wanted to complain, but no one listened to me.”

In response, Ross asked the guard, “How would you feel in this situation?” and touched her, prompting the guard to complain and Ross to be arrested.