"I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for," Diana wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of her family at the birthday celebration

Diana Ross Says Her 'Heart Is Filled with Joy' as She Celebrates Her 78th Birthday with Family

Diana Ross' ideal birthday celebration? Spending time with her family.

On Saturday, the "Endless Love" singer spent her 78th birthday surrounded by loves ones at a family party, and she shared a photo-op from the occasion on social media.

"I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for," she wrote on Twitter alongside the family photo. "Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much love."

Rhonda Ross, Diana's eldest daughter shared the same photo of the family wearing "Straight Outta Diana Ross" T-shirts, with the Straight Outta Compton logo to her Instagram and captioned the post, "So much fun celebrating mom and being STRAIGHT OUTTA DIANA ROSS!! #HappyBirthday #DianaRoss❤️❤️❤️ TheRhondaRoss.com/shop (also in bio)"

Diana is also mother to Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess, who were all present at the celebration — and a grandmother to eight.

Tracee Ellis, 49, shared a birthday tribute of her own for Diana on Instagram and captioned the post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GLORIOUS, WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFUL and SWEET MAMA."

Meanwhile, Evan, 33, wrote in a post of his own, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️THE BEST DAY." And Chudney, 46, wrote Super Mama 🎉 Happy Birthday to my mom @dianaross ⭐️ The best mom / grandma / human! Grace, beauty, inspiration and pure love! We love you so much and we are so lucky to have you!" He, wife Ashlee Simpson Ross and their children were also pictured in the photo.

Celebrating special occasions with her big family isn't new to Diana — in December, the music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration.

"So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time," she wrote alongside the family photo.

The Christmas gathering came after the singer released her first studio album since 2006's I Love You. In November, she released her album Thank You, featuring 13 songs she recorded from her home that "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness," according to a press release.

diana ross Diana Ross | Credit: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

The music legend co-wrote and collaborated on the album alongside an array of songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Spike Stent, Tayla Parx and Fred White.