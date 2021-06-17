Thank You is scheduled for release on Sept. 10. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you," Ross said

Diana Ross Announces First New Album in 15 Years, Thank You: This 'Is My Gift to You'

On Thursday, the 77-year-old singer announced that she will officially be releasing her first studio album since 2006's I Love You. Titled Thank You, the forthcoming LP was recorded in Ross' home studio and "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness," according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the album's 13 songs alongside an array of songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Spike Stent, Tayla Parx and Fred White.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Ross said in the release. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart."

Alongside the announcement of the album, Ross also released the project's title track and its accompanying music video.

The video for the song features footage of Ross throughout her illustrious career as she sings about loving life for all it's worth.

"We survived the highs and lows / Sometimes that's how life goes / But together yeah, we knew we'll make it," she croons on the track. "I wouldn't change a single day / No one else could me feel that way / I know you take care of my heart and never break it."

Diana ross Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

Other songs set to be featured on the forthcoming album include, "If the World Just Danced," "All Is Well," "In Your Heart" and "Beautiful Love."