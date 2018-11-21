LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead at 41 Following Cancer Battle: Report

Devin Lima, a singer in LFO, died of cancer on Wednesday, TMZ reports. He was 41.

In October 2017, the “Summer Girls” musician had surgery to remove a tumor. “Surgery was great,” Lima’s bandmate Brad Fischetti said in a video. “The tumor was the size of a football. But [surgery] was smooth, they didn’t have to take out some of the organs they thought they would.”

Later that month, Fischetti revealed that Lima had stage four adrenal cancer.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” Fischetti said in a video. “But he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

“He’s had a tough recovery,” Fischetti added. “He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he’s home now, resting and healing.”

Representatives for the band have yet to confirm the news of Lima’s death to PEOPLE.

Lima’s cancer diagnosis ended LFO’s plans for a tour, Billboard reported in October 2017.

“We were really hoping that if this wasn’t cancer that we could actually get Devin back in shape so that the guys could be on track to get on tour in February,” LFO’s publicist Alaina Bendi told Billboard.

“However, this is just a complete game changer from left field and the band is, as heartbreaking as it is to say, the last thing he has to focus on right now. He needs to focus on his health so, LFO’s touring will be canceled indefinitely,” Bendi continued.

Tragedy has struck the group before. In 2010, LFO singer Rich Cronin died of leukemia at age 35, according to Billboard.

In July 2017, 18 years after “Summer Girls” came out, Fischetti and Lima released “Perfect 10,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Our new single ‘Perfect 10’ was inspired by our fans and written for our fans,” Fischetti said to EW. “We’re sincerely thankful and excited to have the opportunity to create new music and tour again. We miss the presence of our late great brother bandmate Rich Cronin. We will do our best to make him proud, carry on his legacy, and to usher LFO into the future.”