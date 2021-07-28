Dess Dior Tests Positive for COVID Days After Performing at Rolling Loud in Miami

Dess Dior first tweeted about feeling sick on Sunday, one day after her music festival performance

Dess Dior confirmed on Monday that she has contracted COVID-19, two days after she performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

The "Bandz" rapper (born Destiny Bailey), 22, performed on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium as part of the three-day event. One day later, she told fans on Twitter, "I'm sick af in soooooo much pain rn."

Later in the day, the artist expressed doubt that COVID-19 was behind her illness.

"​​I don't think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe," Dior wrote.

On Monday, the "Stop Playin" singer tweeted, "Update: I tested positive for Covid."

She also cautioned that "everybody who's been in contact with me should go get tested asap."

Reps for Dior did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on when the onset of her initial symptoms occurred. It's not clear if Dior has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's unclear if Rolling Loud tested performers for COVID-19 ahead of their sets. Reps for the festival also have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dess Dior Dess Dior | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Per the festival's information page, "Proof of vaccinations are not required to [enter], as in accordance with local and state laws. Vaccinations, however, are an effective way to fight the virus and are encouraged."

Guests were also not mandated to wear masks, "which is in accordance with local and state laws," Rolling Loud said, adding, "However, we encourage all attendees to wear masks, as not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk of being infected with COVID-19."