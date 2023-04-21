Desiigner Seeking Help for Mental Health After Allegedly Exposing Himself to Flight Attendant

Rapper Desiigner announced he'll be prioritizing his mental health after reports surfaced this week of the rapper allegedly exposing himself of a plane.

The "Panda" musician, 25, shared an Instagram Story statement on Thursday as TMZ reported he was accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant during an international flight back to the U.S., which stopped in both Thailand and Tokyo.

As the outlet notes, the musician (whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III) was questioned by police upon landing in Minneapolis and eventually released.

"For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," Desiigner shared on Instagram. "While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly."

Desiigner/Instagram

"They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," he added.

"I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you're] not feeling like yourself please get help," he concluded.

A rep for Desiigner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

At the time of the statement, Desiigner had just wrapped a Friday set at Rolling Loud Thailand, performing among names like Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Lil Pump and headliner Chris Brown. Cardi B and Travis Scott headlined the festival's two additional dates over the weekend, and Desiigner also put on a performance at a nightclub in Tokyo over the weekend, per Billboard.

Back in December, the "Timmy Turner" rapper — who was previously signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label — opened up to BET about the death of his friends PnB Rock in September and Takeoff in November and going back on his announcement that he was quitting rap.

The Migos rapper was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28. After his death, Desiigner revealed on Instagram Live that he was "done" with music.

Later clarifying his stance to BET, he shared: "Take wouldn't want me to stop bro. You got to keep going… keep going stronger and stronger in the heart and you will be okay."