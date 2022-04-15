Designer Amina Muaddi Slams 'Vile' Rumor She Had an Affair with A$AP Rocky amid Rihanna's Pregnancy

A Twitter user claimed on Thursday that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up after the rapper cheated with Muaddi, who called the accusation an "unfounded lie" on Friday

Amina Muaddi is setting the record straight after a Twitter user claimed A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with her amid the superstar's pregnancy.

On Friday, the shoe designer shared a statement on Twitter addressing the social media explosion that followed the rumor on Thursday.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," wrote Muaddi, who has previously worked with both the beauty mogul, 34, and the rapper, 33.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits," she continued about the accusation. "Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Pointing to Rihanna's pregnancy, she concluded: "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"

Her statement comes one day after a Twitter user who goes by LOUIS posted a series of Tweets reading, "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

On Wednesday night, Muaddi, 34, had shared a series of photos of the "Diamonds" singer wearing a pair of her shoes.

Rihanna and Rocky — who are expecting their first baby together — have not addressed the rumor.

In a Vogue cover story on Tuesday, however, Rihanna spoke about the long road to romance with the rapper, whom she first met in 2012, telling the magazine it takes her some time to establish a true relationship.

"People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me," Rihanna told Vogue. "And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in."

Speaking about the development of their relationship, Rihanna said her boyfriend "became [her] family" amid the pandemic lockdown, during which they embarked on a summer 2020 road trip from Los Angeles to New York.

The vacation, she said, consisted of the "Umbrella" hitmaker cooking food outdoors on a "little janky grill … from Walmart" and her boyfriend tie-dyeing T-shirts.

During the 2020 holiday season, the couple traveled to Rihanna's native Barbados — where Rocky's father is also originally from — for a formal introduction between the rapper and Rihanna's mother Monica Braithwaite, whose approval isn't easy to earn, she told Vogue.

"My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she'll move slowly. I guess I'm like that too," said Rihanna. "There are some guys that I've dated that she won't even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump."