Depeche Mode Co-Founder Andy Fletcher's Death Was Caused by an 'Aortic Dissection,' Band Confirms

Depeche Mode co-founder Andy Fletcher's cause of death has been revealed by his bandmates.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of the legendary English rock band revealed Fletcher's death on May 26 occurred after the keyboardist "suffered an aortic dissection" in his home.

"We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we've seen from all of you over the last few weeks," opened the post's caption, which arrived over a month after Fletcher died at 60 years old. "It's incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you."

"As you can imagine, it's been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least," continued Gore, 60, and Gahan, 60. "But we've seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy's family has too."

With permission from Fletcher's family, his bandmates then detailed his cause of death. "A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy's family asked us to share with you now," continued the Depeche Mode co-founders. "Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."

Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy Fletcher Dead at 60, Band Confirms 'with Overwhelming Sadness'

According to Gore and Gahan, a memorial service for Fletcher has since been held. "We had a celebration of Andy's life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs," wrote his bandmates.

"Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy's and our lives throughout the years," they added. "All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off."

The post concluded, "So thank you for all of the love you've shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you'll be missed, but certainly not forgotten."

Andy Fletcher

In May, Fletcher's death was revealed through a post shared on the band's social media pages. "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," began the note.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint," continued the band.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time," the statement concluded.

With an original lineup of Fletcher, Gahan, and multi-instrumentalists Vince Clarke and Gore, Depeche Mode was officially formed in 1980 in Basildon, Essex, England.

The band released its debut album, Speak & Spell, in 1981 — shortly before Clarke exited the group. He was replaced by Alan Wilder the following year, creating the lineup Depeche Mode was known for through 1995, when Wilder departed the group, which has since been known as a trio. On tour, they also perform with musicians Christian Eigner and Peter Gordeno.

Depeche Mode has released 14 studio albums and earned 14 Top 10 singles in the United Kingdom including "See You," "People Are People," "Enjoy the Silence," and "Barrel of a Gun."

In a 2017 interview with The Skinny, Fletcher spoke about Depeche Mode's lasting success. "It's been… an amazing dream come true," he told the outlet. "I always tell this story, but we had these accountants when we started to make a bit of money, and they drew up a plan – that we'd only last for two or three years. And yet we just kept getting more and more popular; we had to throw that plan out."