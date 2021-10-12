"His wonderful spirit and his talent will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Deon," read a Facebook post by the official George Michael account

Longtime Wham! and George Michael Bass Player Deon Estus Dies at 65: 'Will Be Greatly Missed'

Deon Estus has died at age 65.

The official social media accounts of the longtime bass player for Wham! and George Michael confirmed that "Heaven Help Me" musician died on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away this morning," a post reads on Estus' Twitter account. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."

Shortly after, Brenda Kaye Pearce, his partner, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook about her last conversation with him.

"My dearest, closest partner and significant other of 4 years transitioned and all I can remember is our last conversation the day before. My heart will need time to heal. R.I.P. Deon. Love you forever," she wrote.

Estus was probably best known for his work on the track "Heaven Help Me" with Michael — which was released from his only album, titled Spell in 1989.

Estus also played bass with major stars like Tina Turner, Elton John, Marvin Gaye, Frank Zappa and Annie Lennox.

On Tuesday, the official George Michael Facebook page wrote a tribute to the bass player.

"We are very sad to hear that our friend Deon Estus has passed away. Deon was not only an unbelievably talented bass player who was highly respected amongst his peers but also a much loved and treasured member of Wham! and of George's musical family," the post read.

"His friends and fellow musicians are sharing their memories of him today: 'He made everything fun…champagne on ice, frisbee and seemingly endless laughter'. His wonderful spirit and his talent will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Deon," it continued.

Andrew Ridgeley, the co-founder of Wham! paid tribute to Estus on Twitter and called him a "lavishly gifted bass guitarist."

"V sad news today of Deon Estus' death, A lavishly gifted bass guitarist, a charismatic and impish character and a rock of the Wham! rhythm section," he wrote. "He lives large in the memory, he radiated warmth, humour and life's illuminating light, my heartfelt commiserations go out to his family."

Meanwhile, Shirlie Kemp, a backup singer for the band also offered her condolences.

"Shocked to hear the passing of such a lovely man. Spent so many years with Deon touring with Wham!. God bless. RIP," she wrote.

In an interview with Billboard shortly after Michael's death in 2016, Estus reflected on his passing and said he was still in "shock."

"I'm still in shock. It hasn't quite hit me yet, but it helps to talk about it and to think about all those fantastic tours, all those records, all the people he's helped and all the things he's done, which is a lot. I was blessed to have known him," he told the outlet at the time.