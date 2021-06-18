The Grammy-nominated singer came out as non-binary last month and announced they would be using they/them pronouns going forward

Demi Lovato Says Their Family Has Done an 'Incredible Job' of Using They/Them Pronouns

Demi Lovato's family has got their back.

While chatting for a recent interview with Audacy, the 28-year-old singer opened up about how their family is adjusting to using "they/them" pronouns to describe the star, after they came out as non-binary last month.

Detailing that it took "a year and a half of exploration" to get to this point in their life, Lovato said it's incredible to see those close to them do their best to adapt to the "Heart Attack" singer's new pronouns, stating they've done "an incredible job."

"I've noticed - especially my older sister Dallas - I've noticed ... her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying," Lovato said. "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually."

"Just because I think your friends are the ones who you're more likely to be like, 'Biiitch!' " the singer added with a laugh. "So I'm like, look, you can still call me 'bitch.' "

demi lovato Credit: Emma Mcintyre/Getty

Last month, in their new podcast - 4D with Demi Lovato - the pop star came out as non-binary during an episode, before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said at the time.

Lovato added: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the ... leotard and look a certain way, you know?" they continued.

Lovato said it would "mean the world" to them if others "could start identifying me as they/them."

Acknowledging they understand if fans use the wrong pronoun, Lovato said what means most is seeing others "making the effort."

"I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me," they said on the podcast. "I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

Back in March, Lovato previously opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," they said. "I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary: 'I'll Be Changing My Pronouns to They/Them'

Continuing to speak about sharing their identity while in the public eye with Audacy, Lovato also noted they understand how people may struggle with how the singer identifies.

"It feels weird to me when I get called a 'she' or a 'her,' " they explained. "I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it - because it is something new - but I want to encourage people to keep trying."

"I understand that it's a process to get used to," they continued. "Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it's okay."