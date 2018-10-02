Demi Lovato continues to focus on her recovery in treatment following a harrowing overdose this summer.

“She’s doing really well,” Lovato’s younger half-sister, 16-year-old Madison De La Garza, said in an interview with the podcast Millennial Hollywood posted on Tuesday.

“She’s working really hard on her sobriety, and we’re all so incredibly proud of her,” the Desperate Housewives alum said, adding: “It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot.”

De La Garza noted that the incident has not shaken her family’s tight bond.

Madison De La Garza and Demi Lovato Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“We’ve been through a lot together, and every single time — I mean if you read my mom’s book, you would know: Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before,” the actress said, referencing mom Dianna De la Garza‘s new memoir, Falling With Wings. “So, we’ve just been so thankful for everything — for the little things.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Six Years of Sobriety Was a ‘Fight Every Single Day’: Source

Indeed, De La Garza hopes to do “so many little things” with her sister when she leaves treatment — including a frozen yogurt date. “It sounds so small, but [I want to] go to Menchie’s,” De La garza said. “Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s, and so we usually go there.”

From left: Demi Lovato, sister Dallas Lovato, mom Dianna De La Garza, step-dad Eddie De La Garza, half-sister Madison De La Garza Amber Augustin

On July 24, Lovato was hospitalized following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before, on Aug. 4, Lovato was released from the hospital to seek in-patient treatment.

“She understands the severity of her overdose and the recovery has been very challenging for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

RELATED: Everything We Know About Demi Lovato’s Overdose — and What’s Next

A week after checking into the treatment facility, the singer temporarily checked out to seek additional treatment for mental health and substance abuse in Chicago, PEOPLE confirmed.

Dianna De La Garza; Demi Lovato Brandon Williams/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images

“She’s in the midst of recovery,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s going to be a long road, and Demi knows that. Emotionally, it hasn’t been easy, but she’s doing okay.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Mom Breaks Silence on Overdose: ‘We Didn’t Know If She Was Going to Make It’

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

RELATED: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’: Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey

Demi Lovato David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she suggested that she had relapsed.

And Lovato’s recovery continues. Last month, she spotted taking a stroll outside her treatment facility.

“I can honestly say today that she is doing really well. She’s happy, she’s healthy,” Lovato’s mom recently said in an interview. “She’s working on her sobriety and she’s getting the help she needs, and that in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.