Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Her Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'

Demi Lovato isn't looking to write sad songs anytime soon.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, the singer-songwriter spoke about returning to the emo genre for her last album Holy Fvck and explained that she's not sure what to write about for its follow-up, as she's feeling quite positive at the moment.

"I definitely am in a really good place," said Lovato, 30, who's currently in a relationship with fellow musician Jutes. "I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling, but I don't know what I'm going to do."

She added that romance will probably factor into the future project: "Definitely a bunch of sappy love songs — for sure."

Jutes and Demi Lovato. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato spoke about their relationship to the emo genre. "I grew up listening to this music," they told the program, noting that they made a pointed return to the sound for Holy Fvck.

"I wanted to go back to my roots, whether you're going through a depression or you're having fun with your friends, there's so many emotions that's in this music," said the musician. "I think that this generation is hungry for it."

Despite many of the genre's associations with darker sounds and themes, Lovato explained that emo music can encompass a variety of emotions. "Whether it was angst, whether it's falling in love, sadness, I always made music to become an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love," she said.

Her current penchant for uplifting romantic songs is understandable given her relationship with the Canadian indie rocker — who co-wrote several tracks on Holy Fvck, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" — whom she began dating this past summer, with PEOPLE confirming their relationship in August 2022.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The couple has "a lot in common," the source shared, including their mutual sobriety journeys. Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider added. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Last month, Lovato celebrated Jutes' birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a series of loved-up photos and mirror selfies. In the post's caption, the "Heart Attack" performer raved about their love for Jutes, whom they said deserves "the world."

Demi Lovato and Jutes. demi lovato/instagram

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Jutes, whose full name Jordan Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

Lovato continued, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."

Jutes shared the post to his own Instagram Story, writing, "Got all I need for my birthday right here. I love you baby 🖤🥰."