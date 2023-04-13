Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Her Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'

"I definitely am in a really good place," said the "Substance" singer-songwriter, who's been in a relationship with fellow musician Jutes since last summer

By
Published on April 13, 2023 12:35 PM
Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Demi Lovato isn't looking to write sad songs anytime soon.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, the singer-songwriter spoke about returning to the emo genre for her last album Holy Fvck and explained that she's not sure what to write about for its follow-up, as she's feeling quite positive at the moment.

"I definitely am in a really good place," said Lovato, 30, who's currently in a relationship with fellow musician Jutes. "I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling, but I don't know what I'm going to do."

She added that romance will probably factor into the future project: "Definitely a bunch of sappy love songs — for sure."

Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
Jutes and Demi Lovato. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato spoke about their relationship to the emo genre. "I grew up listening to this music," they told the program, noting that they made a pointed return to the sound for Holy Fvck.

"I wanted to go back to my roots, whether you're going through a depression or you're having fun with your friends, there's so many emotions that's in this music," said the musician. "I think that this generation is hungry for it."

Despite many of the genre's associations with darker sounds and themes, Lovato explained that emo music can encompass a variety of emotions. "Whether it was angst, whether it's falling in love, sadness, I always made music to become an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love," she said.

Her current penchant for uplifting romantic songs is understandable given her relationship with the Canadian indie rocker — who co-wrote several tracks on Holy Fvck, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" — whom she began dating this past summer, with PEOPLE confirming their relationship in August 2022.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The couple has "a lot in common," the source shared, including their mutual sobriety journeys. Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider added. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Last month, Lovato celebrated Jutes' birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a series of loved-up photos and mirror selfies. In the post's caption, the "Heart Attack" performer raved about their love for Jutes, whom they said deserves "the world."

demi lovato, jute
Demi Lovato and Jutes. demi lovato/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Jutes, whose full name Jordan Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

Lovato continued, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."

Jutes shared the post to his own Instagram Story, writing, "Got all I need for my birthday right here. I love you baby 🖤🥰."

Related Articles
demi lovato, jute
Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jutes: 'You're a Literal Dream Come True'
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
Tequila Don Julio Takes PTO (Party Time Off) to Celebrate the Newest Luxury Offering Tequila Don Julio Rosado in Los Angeles, CA
Diplo Jokes Oprah Hasn't Responded to Him Beating Her Marathon Time: 'I Think She's Scared' (Exclusive)
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmkpaJDrKpI/?hl=en. Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Jutes at Disneyland on Christmas Eve: 'Love U So Much'
Demi Lovato, Madison De La Garza
Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Says She Got Sober to Save Relationship with Her Mom
demi lovato and jutes
Demi Lovato Says Boyfriend Jutes Is Her 'Twin Flame' in Romantic Valentine's Day Post
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Unveils Spooky Cover Art for New Single 'Still Alive' from Upcoming Film 'Scream VI'
Demi Lovato Instagram Story
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Have a Cute Matching Face Mask Moment
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
Demi Lovato Shows Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from 'The Walking Dead' Finale Premiere
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes 'Have a Lot in Common,' Says Source: 'Demi Feels Happy and Fulfilled'
Demi Lovato Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato Shares Photos with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: 'Wishing You All the Best'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'