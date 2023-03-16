Demi Lovato Will Make Directorial Debut with New Hulu Documentary 'Child Stars'

Demi Lovato is stepping into the director's chair for the first time ever.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter (who uses she/they pronouns) will make their directorial debut with Hulu's upcoming documentary Child Stars, set to premiere in 2024.

The film will "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most famous former child stars," according to Rolling Stone.

"There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home," Lovato said in a statement, per the magazine.

"Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies," she continued.

"I'm humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film," she added.

The documentary will consist of Lovato's interviews with former child stars — who have yet to be revealed. The film will reflect "the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world," reported Rolling Stone, citing a news release.

"Demi's first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film," said Belisa Balaban, SVP of documentaries and unscripted series at Hulu Originals, per Rolling Stone.

"Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi's story – hard truths and all – uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu," Balaban added.

Lovato has been in the spotlight since she first appeared on the PBS show Barney & Friends as a young child in the early 2000s.

They then became a household name after starring in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers in 2008. She got a solo show with Sonny with a Chance on Disney in 2010, exiting after two seasons to enter treatment for "physical and emotional issues" at age 18.

Child Stars will premiere on Hulu in 2024.