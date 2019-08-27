Demi Lovato Hints There ‘Was a Reason’ She Skipped VMAs — But Denies It’s Taylor Swift-Related

The internet loves to speculate, so when Demi Lovato shared a cryptic message about why she failed to attend the 2019 MTV VMAs, it sent the rumor mill into overdrive

On Monday night, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer decided to skip the annual awards show, and shared a message with her fans about her absence via Instagram Stories.

“I skipped the VMA’s for a REASON,” the 27-year-old posted in white text on a black background, later adding in another post, “Well that and I just hate award shows.”

Some fans and followers were quick to assume that she may have been throwing shade at fellow pop-star, Taylor Swift, who took home three awards Monday night for best video, visual effects and video for good.

Lovato previously sided with her new manager, Scooter Braun, in his public feud with Swift earlier this summer over his purchase of Swift’s music catalog when he acquired Big Machine Label Group. Swift had accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying” over the years.

However, in a photo captured by The Pop Hub Twitter account, Lovato seemingly denies that her post on Monday night had any reference to Swift at all.

Demi Lovato likes an Instagram post confirming that she most definitely did not shade Taylor Swift's wins at last night's #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/v3j42dipfa — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 27, 2019

The photo shows that Lovato had liked a post on Instagram that called-out people for thinking she was shading Swift. “Demi Lovato has been working on a new project for days,” it read. “We understand that you are not fans of Demi, as shown by your biased posts against her before, but tweeting stuff like this for attention is very low. This post had absolutely nothing [sic] do with Taylor Swift at all.”

Ahead of the VMAs, the “Confident” singer teased the new project she was working on her Stories, encouraging people to guess what it could be.

“Okay I can’t tell you guys what I’m doing today (you’ll find out super soon tho) but it’s making me SO HAPPY, I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Now go come up with your crazy ass theories as to what it might be.”

A few hours later she added, “Y’all… none of my news has to do with dogs, pickles OR MUGS… COME ONNNNNN.” Just moments after this post, she shared her message about there being a “REASON” for her VMAs absence, seemingly alluding that it was because of her new project.

The surprise she appeared to be referring to was her new guest role on NBC’s Will & Grace, which she announced on Tuesday.