Demi Lovato Wears Inflatable Red Bodysuit for Halloween: ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Demi Lovato has gone from being cool for the summer to celebrating hot girl summer — in autumn.

On Thursday night, Lovato, 27, showed off her Halloween costume, opting for a bouncy inflatable red jumpsuit, which she revealed on Instagram in a photo where she can be seen posing alongside a matching red sports car. The singer completed the look with gloves and a pair of chunky white sneakers.

“Hot girl summer 🔥❤️💀 Happy Halloween y’all,” she captioned the post, which featured three photos of the star modeling in front of the vehicle in various hilarious poses while in a parking garage.

Lovato kept her Megan Thee Stallion fandom going on her Instagram Story, where she and her friends laughed while dancing to the rapper’s hit song “Hot Girl Summer,” as well as Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“Party time,” Lovato wrote on a mirror selfie with her friends, who rocked their own puffy bodysuits in different colors.

Friend Jameela Jamil commented on the star’s hilarious costume and wrote, “Marry me.”

And while the inflatable bodysuit was the look Lovato choose for Halloween night, the puffy red suit was the singer’s third costume of the season.

A week before Halloween, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed an outfit fit for a queen, dressing as Marie Antoinette in an opulent costume that featured an 18th-century style dress and tights, which she topped off with a large wig and bold makeup.

Lovato showed off the look on Instagram and captioned the post, “Halloween round 1… I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine 😝✨.”

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Lovato threw her own spooky celebration at Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles, swapping her regal look for a much scarier ensemble. For the Halloween bash, the singer went all out in an over-the-top Pennywise costume for the It-themed party.

The star shared various photos of the creepy clown look on her Instagram captioning the post, “Last night was so sick.. thanks to @hydesunset @sbecollection @umamiburger 🎈💀🤡👻🎃🖤💋”

Famous friends like Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale and more attended the spooky celebration.