The couple's engagement comes less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating

Wedding Planning Already? Demi Lovato Gets Some Hollywood Inspiration After Getting Engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has wedding on the brain!

Just a day after announcing her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, the "Anyone" singer, 27, shared a video of herself watching the 2001's The Wedding Planner — which stars Jennifer Lopez as a wedding planner who falls in love with the groom while planning his nuptials — as a way to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"Why yes, I AM WATCHING THE WEDDING PLANNER TODAY CAUSE I'M GETTING MARRIED Y'ALLLLLLL!!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The pop star finished off the caption with three laughing-crying emojis.

Demi Lovato's Instagram Story

Ehrich, 29, asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring crafted by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco, that features a mega-carat emerald cut diamond stone flanked by two trapezoid diamond side stones.

Diamond expert Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told PEOPLE that the center stone appears to be approximately seven to nine carats and estimates the price range of the sparkler to be between $200,000 to $300,000.

Sharing a series of photos taken shortly after Ehrich got down on one knee, Lovato opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," the bride-to-be wrote.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

She added, "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

Sharing similar images captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos, the former The Young & the Restless actor explained he could not wait a moment longer without having the singer as his wife in his own Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he captioned the set of photographs.

Image zoom Demi Lovato Demi Lovato Instagram

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu."

He continued: "I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

The engagement comes less than four months after PEOPLE confirmed they were an item.

"They had talked about getting engaged so Demi knew the proposal would be coming at some point but she didn't know it was happening last night," a Lovato source recently told PEOPLE. "She was surprised."