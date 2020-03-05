Demi Lovato Is 'Shooting My Shot' at Rihanna: 'Look, I Just Want to Make Out'

Demi Lovato still wants to lock-lips with Rihanna.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato, 27, further emphasized her desire to make out with Rihanna, 32.

“Last time you were on here, we showed a little bit of it. We played ‘Who’d You Rather?’ and no matter who we put up, you chose Rihanna,” DeGeneres, 62, said. “And I assumed she’s called you.”

Lovato laughed as she revealed that the beauty industry tycoon has not given her phone a buzz. “It’s okay, I don’t take offense,” she clarified. “She is Rihanna.”

When DeGeneres quipped, “Rihanna, how dare you?” Lovato admitted, “Look, I just want to make out, okay? I mean, we could do a song together too. Maybe we make out in the video, I don’t know. Shooting my shot.”

The talk show host then dived into Lovato’s love life and asked the songstress if she has been using dating apps lately.

“No, I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she began. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

The audience quickly cheered Lovato on as she flipped her hair and smiled.

During her sit down with DeGeneres, Lovato announced that she will be featured in an upcoming film titled Eurovision alongside Will Ferrell, 52, and Rachel McAdams, 41.

“I have an awesome dad, shoutout to Eddie, what up?” Lovato said before sharing that she developed a close bond with Ferrell. “But, I also walked away being like, ‘Can I have a second dad? Will Ferrell’s so cool. I love him.'”

Of working alongside McAdams, Lovato revealed she’s an avid fan of the actress’ past work including fan favorites like The Notebook and Mean Girls.

As for the film’s official release date, Lovato admitted, “I have no idea. I’m still waiting to hear just like you are.”

The star also talked more about her newest tattoo which she debuted with a post on her Instagram. “I have grown a lot spiritually,” she explained. “I started going to church and I just re-found my relationship with God and so that, to me, was representative of the holy trinity.”

Lovato also shared that she will host her own forthcoming talk show which will air on Quibi. She told DeGeneres that it will be similar to Ashley Graham’s podcast series, Pretty Big Deal, which Lovato recently appeared on to discuss her battles with self-esteem.