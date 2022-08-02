"I'm a very fluid person," says Lovato, whose Instagram bio has listed both "they/them" and "she/her" as accepted pronouns since April

Demi Lovato Explains Why She Started Using She/Her Pronouns Again in Addition to They/Them

Demi Lovato is opening up about her recent pronoun change.

About two months after updating her pronouns on Instagram, adding "she/her" alongside the pronouns she's been using since last year, which are "they/them," Lovato recently spoke to host Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast about what led to the decision.

In response to Dhia asking Lovato to explain the concept of chosen pronouns like they/them, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter said, "Yeah, so, they/them is... I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again."

She continued, "For me, I'm such a fluid person that ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human."

"That's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," Lovato explained. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

During the introduction to an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast released in May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato.

Added the former Disney star: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Demi Lovato | Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During Non-Binary Awareness Week in July 2021, the Unidentified with Demi Lovato star opened up about being misgendered, reminding fans in an honest tweet, "If you misgender me, that's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," she continued. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."