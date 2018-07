From Her Breakout Music Career to Her Recent Hospitalization: Demi Lovato's Ups and Downs

Demi Lovato landed her first gig at age 7, singing the theme song on Barney & Friends with future BFF Selena Gomez. Things may have looked perfect to an outsider, but they were far from it according to the singer. “At the time, I was just so grateful to be on TV, but I was also really struggling,” Lovato told Cosmopolitan in 2013. “Looking back, there was a connection, probably between any kid who’s ever sang that song to Barney, a little place in a child’s heart, a void, that could be filled. And maybe Barney fills it. Even before Barney, I was suicidal. I was 7.”

In the midst of her pain, Barney helped her through. “I guess subliminally, I did have a relationship with this figure that was saving my life in a way,” she said. “I’ve talked about being bullied and the years of being a teenager, but I went through things when I was younger that I’ve never talked about that probably caused me to turn out the way I ended up turning out.”