Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns and Debuts New Tattoos Embracing 'Duality'

Lovato showed off some brand-new ink on their Instagram Story on Monday and made a change to their pronouns on their profile

Demi Lovato is embracing new changes in their life.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer, 29, updated their pronouns on their Instagram in recent days, adding "she/her" to the pronouns they previously used, which are "they/them."

Additionally, the Dancing with the Devil artist debuted some brand-new ink, posting a handful of photos to their Instagram Story on Monday while showing off the word "love" on one shoulder and "fear" on the other.

Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns and Debuts New Tattoos Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

"Duality 🖤," Lovato simply captioned the first photo, tagging renowned celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo and reposting his close-up photos of the singer's body art.

During an episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, in May last year, the pop star came out as non-binary in the introduction of the episode before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato.

Added the former Disney star: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

During Non-Binary Awareness Week last July, the Unidentified with Demi Lovato star opened up about being misgendered, reminding fans in an honest tweet, "If you misgender me, that's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"