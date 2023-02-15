Demi Lovato Unveils Spooky Cover Art for New Single 'Still Alive' from Upcoming Film 'Scream VI'

Is Demi Lovato the next Ghostface?

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter unveiled the spooky cover artwork for her new single "Still Alive" from the upcoming film Scream VI on social media alongside the slasher franchise's iconic line: "What's your favorite scary movie?"

Set for a March 3 release before the film hits theaters the following week, "Still Alive" arrived alongside a photo of Lovato looking into the camera and holding a knife featuring a reflection of the Ghostface character's legendary white mask.

Demi Lovato. Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty

The single artwork is designed in the same style as the film's character posters, which were unveiled earlier this week and featured cast members including Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Hayden Panettiere holding the knife reflecting Ghostface's mug.

Underneath Lovato's announcement of "Still Alive" on Instagram, the Holy Fvck performer's boyfriend Jutes left a supportive comment, writing, "lfg baby 😍 u don't miss."

Earlier this week, Lovato and Jutes shared loving posts on Instagram in celebration of Valentine's Day. The Grammy-nominated "29" musician included sweet photos of the two kissing and on dates, as well as videos of them dancing together or being silly.

Demi Lovato and Jutes. Demi Lovato/Instagram

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true," she wrote in the caption. "I'm so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can't even begin to explain."

Lovato continued, "my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰"