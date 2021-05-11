Accompanied by best friend Matthew and sister Dallas, Lovato will interview scientists, supposed alien abductees to "initiate close encounters and make peace with aliens"

Demi Lovato to Embark on 'Out-of-This-World Adventure' with UFOs on Peacock Show Unidentified

Demi the Explorer!

On Tuesday, Demi Lovato announced that she will star in a Peacock four-part limited series titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The show will follow her, her best friend Matthew and sister Dallas as they "attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"SURPRISEEEEE!!! I'm hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I'm taking you guys along for the ride ✨💕🛸," Lovato, 28, wrote on Instagram announcing the show. "Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can't wait to share more 🥰😝."

Demi, Dallas and Matthew will consult with experts, conduct tests, investigate eyewitness encounters and uncover secret government reports, according to a press release.

Demi will also interview scientists, supposed alien abductees to "initiate close encounters and make peace with aliens." The show will be shot as a "docu-follow exploration of Demi's quest."

Lovato has previously been open about believing in the existence of extra-terrestrial beings.

"How self-centered would we be as humans to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?" she told Seth Meyers in 2014.

Back in January, Lovato took a video of a strange sighting in the sky and shared it to her Instagram.

"Another day, another UFO sighting," she said in the January video. "Wow, what the f—. They're coming!"