Demi Lovato Thanks 'Queen' Lizzo for Correcting Paparazzo After Misgendering: 'I Love You'

In a video posted online, Lizzo corrected a paparazzo who had referred to Demi Lovato as "she"

Demi Lovato is showing some love to Lizzo.

The 28-year-old pop star called Lizzo, 33, a "queen" on Thursday after the "Truth Hurts" singer corrected a paparazzo who had misgendered Lovato.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video posted by a Lovato fan account, Lizzo was asked if she would be hitting the stage with the "I Love Me" singer at the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans, where both stars are slated to perform.

"Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?" the person asked, to which Lizzo responded with Lovato's preferred pronouns and said, "They."

When the paparazzo misgendered Lovato again by saying "her team," Lizzo stopped to correct the mistake. "Their team," Lizzo emphasized, before explaining, "Demi goes by they."

Lovato reshared the video on their Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "@lizzobeeating you f------ queen I love you 😘"

"thank you 🥺🙏," they added.

lizzo Credit: instagram

Lovato came out as non-binary in May, announcing that they prefer "they/them" pronouns in an episode of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said at the time. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the ... leotard and look a certain way, you know?" they continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary: 'I'll Be Changing My Pronouns to They/Them'

In an interview with Audacy released earlier this month, Lovato said it took "a year and a half of exploration" to get to this point in their life and that their family has done "an incredible job" adapting to their new pronouns.

"I've noticed — especially my older sister Dallas — I've noticed ... her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying," Lovato said. "My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually."