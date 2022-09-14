Entertainment Music Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know' The "Skin of My Teeth" singer said she "barely [has] a voice," hours before performing in Santiago, Chile By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines and Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 02:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Demi Lovato is thanking fans for helping her power through a performance while battling the flu. The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, was feeling under the weather, but still put on her show in Santiago, Chile after leaning on the support of her fans, a source on Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour tells PEOPLE. Lovato said as much in her Instagram Stories, and wrote that she planned to "power thru" the show despite feeling ill. "I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!" she wrote. The star, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, then posted a mirror selfie and wrote, "I barely have a voice. I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight Please sing for me." It seemed Lovato's plea to her fans paid off, as she later posted to Instagram that the crowd "reeeeally pulled thru tonight." Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside! Demi Lovato/Instagram "Thank you sooo f—ing much - I love you more than you know," she wrote. Though Lovato did not offer details as to her illness, an Instagram Story shared by her boyfriend Jutes that showed him smiling while watching her perform over FaceTime indicated that she has the flu. "Gushing over my lil warrior @ddlovato.. so proud of u," he wrote. "Y'all thought the flu could f— up that voice!? baby's the songbird of our generation." The positive comments come after an under-the-weather Lovato tweeted, then deleted her frustrations about touring, according to screenshots shared by PopCrave. "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote. "I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys." Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited' Demi Lovato. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images The actress and singer is currently on her Holy Fvck Tour in support of her new album of the same name, and has tour dates scheduled through early November. She's next scheduled to play on Sept. 22 in Wheatland, California. Lovato recently took her relationship with musician Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) public, and a source told PEOPLE last month that his "encouragement and respect have helped her immensely." The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on Holy Fvck, her eighth studio album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels." The insider said that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose. "They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the source said. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."