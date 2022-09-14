Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'

Demi Lovato is thanking fans for helping her power through a performance while battling the flu.

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, was feeling under the weather, but still put on her show in Santiago, Chile after leaning on the support of her fans, a source on Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour tells PEOPLE.

Lovato said as much in her Instagram Stories, and wrote that she planned to "power thru" the show despite feeling ill.

"I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!" she wrote.

The star, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, then posted a mirror selfie and wrote, "I barely have a voice. I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight Please sing for me."

It seemed Lovato's plea to her fans paid off, as she later posted to Instagram that the crowd "reeeeally pulled thru tonight."

"Thank you sooo f—ing much - I love you more than you know," she wrote.

Though Lovato did not offer details as to her illness, an Instagram Story shared by her boyfriend Jutes that showed him smiling while watching her perform over FaceTime indicated that she has the flu.

"Gushing over my lil warrior @ddlovato.. so proud of u," he wrote. "Y'all thought the flu could f— up that voice!? baby's the songbird of our generation."

The positive comments come after an under-the-weather Lovato tweeted, then deleted her frustrations about touring, according to screenshots shared by PopCrave.

"I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote. "I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

The actress and singer is currently on her Holy Fvck Tour in support of her new album of the same name, and has tour dates scheduled through early November. She's next scheduled to play on Sept. 22 in Wheatland, California.

Lovato recently took her relationship with musician Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) public, and a source told PEOPLE last month that his "encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on Holy Fvck, her eighth studio album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels." The insider said that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the source said. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."