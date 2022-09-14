Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer said she "barely [has] a voice," hours before performing in Santiago, Chile

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 02:05 PM

Demi Lovato is thanking fans for helping her power through a performance while battling the flu.

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, was feeling under the weather, but still put on her show in Santiago, Chile after leaning on the support of her fans, a source on Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour tells PEOPLE.

Lovato said as much in her Instagram Stories, and wrote that she planned to "power thru" the show despite feeling ill.

"I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!" she wrote.

The star, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, then posted a mirror selfie and wrote, "I barely have a voice. I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight Please sing for me."

It seemed Lovato's plea to her fans paid off, as she later posted to Instagram that the crowd "reeeeally pulled thru tonight."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Thanks Fans for Helping Her Get Through Performance While Sick
Demi Lovato/Instagram

"Thank you sooo f—ing much - I love you more than you know," she wrote.

Though Lovato did not offer details as to her illness, an Instagram Story shared by her boyfriend Jutes that showed him smiling while watching her perform over FaceTime indicated that she has the flu.

"Gushing over my lil warrior @ddlovato.. so proud of u," he wrote. "Y'all thought the flu could f— up that voice!? baby's the songbird of our generation."

The positive comments come after an under-the-weather Lovato tweeted, then deleted her frustrations about touring, according to screenshots shared by PopCrave.

"I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote. "I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: <a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Demi Lovato. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The actress and singer is currently on her Holy Fvck Tour in support of her new album of the same name, and has tour dates scheduled through early November. She's next scheduled to play on Sept. 22 in Wheatland, California.

Lovato recently took her relationship with musician Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) public, and a source told PEOPLE last month that his "encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several tracks on Holy Fvck, her eighth studio album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels." The insider said that the pair have "a lot in common," including the fact that they are both on journeys of sobriety; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the source said. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Related Articles
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes 'Have a Lot in Common,' Says Source: 'Demi Feels Happy and Fulfilled'
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Finally 30! Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Jutes are seen holding hands as the couple exits Giorgio Baldi after celebrating her birthday in Santa Monica. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Jutes BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jutes After the Pair Went Public in N.Y.C.
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
Demi Lovato - Zane Lowe interview CR: Apple Music
Demi Lovato on Channeling 'Anger' and 'Sexuality' into New Album After 'Rough Time' Last Year
Sam Fender plays a Gretsch 'Falcon' guitar on the Great Oak Stage at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 03, 2022 in London, England.
Sam Fender Cancels Tour Dates to Tend to His Mental Health: 'I've Neglected Myself'
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC
Demi Lovato Goes Public with New Boyfriend Jutes in N.Y.C. Ahead of Album Release
Royal & The Serpent, Demi Lovato
Royal & the Serpent Excitedly Recalls Being Asked to Collaborate with Demi Lovato on 'Holy Fvck'
Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Says They Need Stitches Ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Performance
Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Needs Stitches Ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel' Performance
Demi Lovato Camp Rock; Demi Lovato attends the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Recalls Starting to Use Opiates at 13 After a Car Accident: 'Looking for an Escape'
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Started Using She/Her Pronouns Again in Addition to They/Them
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Song '29' Seems to Call Out Age Gap with Ex Wilmer Valderrama: 'Had Me In Your Grip'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZ0P-Uvl7h/ ddlovato Verified SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now
Demi Lovato Teases New Single 'Substance' from Upcoming Album 'HOLY FVCK'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Says They 'Rarely Think About Substances' Anymore: 'I'm in Such Acceptance of My Life'