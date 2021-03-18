Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday

Demi Lovato Says Her ‘Heart Is So Overwhelmed’ by Fans’ Support After Docuseries Premiere

Demi Lovato is feeling the love from her fans.

The singer, 28, posted a message on her Instagram Story Wednesday in response to all the support she's received since the premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

"Thanking god for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours," she wrote. "My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way."

She continued, "I love you all so much and thank you for your messages..you have no idea what they mean to me. We're in this together and I feel you with me - thank you"

In the tell-all docuseries, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday, viewers get an in-depth look at what happened before, during and after the "Confident" singer's 2018 overdose.

The songstress bravely opens up about dealing with the trauma that she faced not only from the night of her overdose, but with a previous sexual assault.

Lovato told PEOPLE during a Television Critics Association panel last month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato said at the time. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," she added. "And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

Lovato added that she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life with the docuseries.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she told reporters.

On Monday, Lovato shared that her companion album to the series, Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, will be released on April 2. The project is Lovato's first album since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube on March 23.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.