Demi Lovato Temporarily Checks Out of Rehab to Seek Additional Treatment in Chicago: Source

Demi Lovato has temporarily checked out of her in-patient facility to seek additional treatment for mental health and substance abuse weeks after her overdose, PEOPLE confirms.

As TMZ first reported, the pop star, 25, left her treatment facility and flew with her mom Dianna De La Garza late Thursday to Chicago, where she’ll meet with a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health and sobriety for several days.

“She’s in the midst of recovery,” a source close to Lovato tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s going to be a long road, and Demi knows that. Emotionally, it hasn’t been easy, but she’s doing okay.”

Demi Lovato Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On July 24, Lovato was rushed to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills home following an overdose. The singer remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being discharged last Saturday, when she entered an in-patient treatment facility.

“At the hospital, she was surrounded by family and friends that support her sobriety,” a source previously told PEOPLE of Lovato’s family (mom De La Garza, step-dad Eddie De La Garza, and sisters Dallas and Madison) and ex Wilmer Valderrama.

The source added: “They all want Demi to be the best she can. Demi is surrounded by a lot of love. She has people in her life that really care. She has a long journey ahead, but with all the love, her journey could absolutely be a positive one.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010 she entered a Chicago-area rehab facility, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

This March, the former Disney star revealed she had celebrated six years of sobriety. But in April rumors of a relapse swirled, and on June 21, Lovato confirmed she had fallen off the wagon in “Sober,” a heartbreaking ballad about her recent relapse.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the track. “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help.”