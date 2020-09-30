The pop singer recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that the music she will be releasing "will be very purpose-driven"

Demi Lovato Teases New Song amid Split from Max Ehrich: 'Music Is Always There for Me'

Early on Wednesday morning, the 28-year-old pop songstress posted on social media and revealed that she is set to release a new song later in the day.

″Music is always there for me ... song in the am," she wrote on Twitter, before also sharing a screenshot of her tweet in an Instagram post.

Though the name of the song and the exact time of its release has not yet been revealed, Lovato's loyal legion of fans — collectively known as Lovatics — buzzed about the new track, which comes after the singer split from her fiancé, Max Ehrich, earlier this month.

″YOUR music is always there for me. thank you, D,″ one user wrote, as another added, ″I'm so excited for new music 🎶.″

Prior to her social media teaser, the ″I Love Me″ singer opened up about the music she’s been working on during a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

″We have some stuff coming out in the next, definitely in the next month or … ish,″ she said. ″I think even over the next couple of months, the music that I'll be releasing will be very purpose-driven."

Also during the chat with Lowe, Lovato discussed how her songs have evolved over time.

″Earlier this year, I was focused on telling my story. When the pandemic hit and everything happened in 2020 that's been going on, I realized that it is not about me anymore,″ she said. ″I need to share music that speaks for more people than myself. Because I've been sharing my story for a long time, but it's time to switch gears and tell other stories that need to be heard."

In addition to Lovato's recent collaboration with Marshmello, the pop singer also released an array of other new tracks this past year, including her emotional ballad, ″Anyone,″ her self-love anthem, ″I Love Me,″ and her upbeat duet with Sam Smith, ″I'm Ready.″

Lovato's new song will be her first since her split from Ehrich, 29, who recently claimed that he found out their engagement was over ″through a tabloid.″

Over the weekend, the Young and the Restless actor shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story about the recent breakup. ″Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,″ he wrote in the first post.

″While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,″ Ehrich said. For his last post, he simply wrote, ″God Bless."