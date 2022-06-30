Demi Lovato Teases New Single 'Substance' from Upcoming Album HOLY FVCK

Demi Lovato's next song from her upcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will drop on July 15

Demi Lovato is keeping the bangers coming!

The singer — whose eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released next month — gave their Instagram followers a first listen to their upcoming single "Substance," which is set to drop July 15.

"SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now," Lovato, 29, simply captioned the post, which features the track's cover art on one slide and a video clip of them lip-syncing along to the song in the second slide.

"Substance" follows the release of HOLY FVCK's first single, "Skin of My Teeth." Both tunes are a departure from Lovato's typical pop aesthetic and feature a punk-rock sound present in their early work.

In the new song, they sing, "I know we're all f------ exhausted. Am I in my head or have we all lost it? So I ask myself, 'Am I the only one looking for substance?' "

HOLY FVCK is set to be released on Aug. 19 via Island Records.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said earlier this month when they announced the album, which is available for pre-order in CD, vinyl, and cassette formats.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they explained of the forthcoming 16-track album, their first full-length body of work since 2021's Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," the statement concluded. "This record is for you."

Shortly following the album announcement, Lovato announced a fall tour in support of HOLY FVCK featuring special guests DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," said Lovato. "We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music."

The "Stone Cold" singer previously offered fans a glimpse of what was to come on their Instagram Story, writing that they were "so proud" of the upcoming album.

"Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it," they wrote. "It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today."

They continued, "Yesterday I posted a song called 'Happy Ending' and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place, I'm so grateful I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place... I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life...my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again."

The star implied that the release would usher in a new era for them after they posted a photo with several friends dressed in black in January.

"A funeral for my pop music," Lovato captioned the photo, which featured them giving the camera two middle fingers.

They later told Rolling Stone that fans can expect to hear some "heaviness" in their new sound.