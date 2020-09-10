Demi Lovato Says She Doesn't 'Chase Perfection Anymore' as She Opens Up About Recent 'Growth'

"If I can make it through the day, you can make it through the day too," she told Zane Lowe. "We're in this together, and I got you, and it will be OK"

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Demi Lovato is reminding her fans that it's "OK to Not Be OK."

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the singer — who dropped her mental health awareness track with Marshmello Thursday — spoke about her own struggles with depression and her growth over the past few years.

"I feel like I've done a lot of growing this year," she told Lowe. "I've done a lot of work on myself with meditation, with just doing more work with my therapist because I have more time to. It's just like it's worked out a lot and I'm really grateful."

Lovato spoke about how the idea of "chasing perfection" with her image and body affected her as a teenager and how she's now decided to no longer stress over "things that don't matter."

"When I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you," the 28-year-old said. "I had to learn that the hard way."

"I decided that I wasted enough of my life worrying and stressing about unimportant things," she added. "And now the rest of my life, I'm just going to care about the stuff that matters. I don't chase perfection anymore because I know it doesn't exist. And it's about finding a balance. Yeah, it's been a journey, but I feel like a lot of it comes with age, just learning."

The "I Love Me" singer then opened up about being "very vocal" about her mental health struggles since early in her childhood. (She previously revealed she's dealt with suicidal ideation since age 7.)

"I don't take it lightly. I easily could have been someone that wasn't having this interview today," she said. "So, I'm grateful that I've had the support and the team around me to help me get through this time."

The singer also used the interview to encourage people going through depression to "just keep fighting and powering through."

"What I just want everyone else to know is that I've been there and you can get past it too," the "Confident" star said. "It can be very, very dark, but we have to remember that we can't seek permanent solutions for temporary problems, because life ebbs and flows. And just as happiness can be fleeting, sadness as well."

"If anyone is out there struggling right now, just know that sometimes, the best thing that you can do is just get through the day," she added. "So, if you're struggling, just know that if I can make it through the day, you can make it through the day too. We're in this together, and I got you, and it will be OK."

Lovato also said that "OK to Not Be OK" is the first of "purpose-driven" songs that she will release in the coming months.

"Earlier this year, I was focused on telling my story. When the pandemic hit and everything happened in 2020 that's been going on, I realized that it is not about me anymore," she said. "I need to share music that speaks for more people than myself. Because I've been sharing my story for a long time, but it's time to switch gears and tell other stories that need to be heard."

"I feel like what we've kind of missed in this year is music that kind of encapsulates everything that we're going through," she said. "And so, this I feel like is the touchstone of what I'm about to embark on, being a very purpose-driven journey, and especially with my music."

"OK to Not Be OK" is out now.