Demi Lovato Says She's Been 'Canceled So Many Times' but Focus Should Be on 'Forgiveness Culture'

Demi Lovato is weighing in on cancel culture and offering a new way to respond to online criticism.

The "Anyone" singer joined Jameela Jamil for an episode of her podcast I Weigh on Friday, where she opened up about the numerous times she's been at the forefront of cancel culture and how she reacts to the virtual hate.

“I’ve been canceled so many times, I can’t even count ... the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing,” Lovato said, referencing her most recent time being "canceled" on social media.

However, the artist revealed that being canceled "just doesn't even affect [her] anymore."

"One, it’s not real," she said. "I don’t think anyone was ever officially canceled, otherwise certain people wouldn’t have Grammys, wouldn’t have Oscars ... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions.”

The star then went on to ask why society needs to cancel a person instead of giving them another chance. "Where is the forgiveness culture?" she asked Jamil.

"There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re canceled and you should stay canceled. But if you mess up and you apologize and come forward and say 'I’ve learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so they can change too,” the 27-year-old suggested.

"Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that," she continued. "I think if it’s somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them.”

Lovato has been a strong proponent of maintaining a healthy outlook on life — something she is currently working on through The Mental Health Fund, an organization dedicated to crisis counseling via text message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the singer announced on Instagram that she was helping to launch the group, which has raised more than $2 million thus far.

“It’s so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know where to turn or who to talk to,” Lovato told PEOPLE exclusively. “You’re afraid that these thoughts you’re having are too dark, and you need guidance. That’s where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling.”

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak,” she said. “But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.”