"We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth," the singer said of The Demi Lovato Show

Demi Lovato's 10-Minute Talk Show Coming Soon to Roku Channel: 'No Topics Are Off Limits'

Demi Lovato is getting their very own talk show.

The "I Love Me" singer, 28, will host The Demi Lovato Show, which is said to take on activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and more with celebrity guests, all in a 10-minute episode format streaming on The Roku Channel.

According to a press release, the show, which premieres July 30, will handle "today's edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions."

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and, more importantly, learn together."

"There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to, and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome," they added. "I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

It was announced in February 2020 that Lovato would helm a talk show titled Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato on Quibi, the now-defunct streaming platform that announced in October that it was shutting down less than a year after launching. The Roku Channel has since picked up some of Quibi's original content.

Brian Tannenbaum, Roku's head of original alternative programming, said in a statement about the new talk show, "Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we're beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences."

"With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there's never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format," Tannenbaum added. "We're thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel."

In May, Lovato launched their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, and they are also set to star in an upcoming NBC comedy titled Hungry, which centers around friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other and look for love and success.