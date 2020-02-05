Demi Lovato 'Takes Her Sobriety Very Seriously' as She Prepares First Album Since Overdose: Source

Demi Lovato’s back-to-back powerhouse performances at the 2020 Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LIV are just the beginning of what’s to come for the star.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, a source close to the singer says she was “really happy” with how both the performances — which were her first since being hospitalized for a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018 — turned out and is gearing up to release new music in the coming months.

“She’s been excited to get back to music and performing on stage,” the source says. “There couldn’t have been a better way to kick things off for 2020. She’s been busy in the studio working on new music, and an album is on the way by summer.”

Another source says that these days, Lovato, 27, “takes her sobriety very seriously” and surrounds herself with a group of like-minded people.

“Her group of friends live the same life as she does now — it’s low-key,” the source says. “She surrounds herself with friends that really care and that also help her stay healthy.”

Though the source says Lovato “occasionally struggles to find balance,” she “seems very focused on staying healthy.”

At the Super Bowl on Sunday, Lovato belted out the national anthem for a sold-out crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. After nailing the performance, she called the moment “a dream come true” on her Instagram.

Exactly a week prior, Lovato hit the Grammys stage to debut her new song “Anyone,” which was written and recorded shortly before her overdose. After singing the first bars of the single, Lovato became so overwhelmed that she had to start over.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she told DJ Zane Lowe in an interview ahead of the performance. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’ “

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” she added. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ ”

During her interview with Lowe, Lovato also said that the woman she is today has aspirations beyond just her career.

“When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point I want to start a family,” she said. “I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman.”

Most important, she added, “I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success.”

