Demi Lovato Shares Message of Support to Trans Youth at GLAAD Awards: 'Know That You Matter'
"Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you," Demi Lovato said during her virtual appearance
Demi Lovato is standing up for LGBTQ rights.
While participating in the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, which were live-streamed on Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 27, delivered a powerful message about acceptance and self-love while introducing a performance by singer Shea Diamond.
"I'm so excited to be a part of the virtual GLAAD Media awards because it's never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQI+ community," the singer, who has described herself as sexually "fluid" in the past, said. "Especially trans people of color who face outrageous discrimination and danger."
"To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter," she continued. "I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you, but don't let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you're anything less than perfect and meant to be. Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you."
The award show recognizes "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations" of the LGBTQ community in many forms of media, including movies, TV shows, musicians, journalism.
Other winners at the GLAAD Media Awards included Lil Nas X for outstanding music artist, Rachel Maddow for outstanding TV journalism segment, and Pose for outstanding drama series.
This year's ceremony, the first to ever be held virtually, was hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere and also featured special performances by Chloe x Halle and Ben Platt as well as appearances by Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Lena Waithe, and more.
RELATED: Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Praise Daughter Zaya at GLAAD Awards for 'Leading Us in Our Journey'
Lovato, who recently got engaged to Max Ehrich, has long been vocal about her support to the LGBTQ community — and was even the recipient of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award in 2016, which is awarded to allies who have "made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance."
Other honorees include Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Elizabeth Taylor.