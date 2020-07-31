"Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you," Demi Lovato said during her virtual appearance

Demi Lovato Shares Message of Support to Trans Youth at GLAAD Awards: 'Know That You Matter'

Demi Lovato is standing up for LGBTQ rights.

While participating in the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, which were live-streamed on Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 27, delivered a powerful message about acceptance and self-love while introducing a performance by singer Shea Diamond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter," she continued. "I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you, but don't let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you're anything less than perfect and meant to be. Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you."

The award show recognizes "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations" of the LGBTQ community in many forms of media, including movies, TV shows, musicians, journalism.

Other winners at the GLAAD Media Awards included Lil Nas X for outstanding music artist, Rachel Maddow for outstanding TV journalism segment, and Pose for outstanding drama series.