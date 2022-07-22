Demi Lovato Supports Shawn Mendes After He Postponed Tour to Focus on His Mental Health

Demi Lovato Says Their ‘Heart Goes Out to’ Shawn Mendes After He Postponed Tour to Focus on His Mental Health

Demi Lovato understands what Shawn Mendes is going through.

On Thursday the "SUBSTANCE" singer, 29, shared their thoughts about Mendes' recent announcement that he was taking a break from his Wonder world tour to "take care of" his mental health.

"I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Lovato said while on Audacy's Karson & Kennedy show. "That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."

Continued Lovato: "It is something that I thought about. It's been four years since I've toured and I'm at a different age, I'm at a different place in my life ... "

In a vulnerable statement shared via Instagram on July 8, Mendes said he was heartbroken to postpone three weeks of upcoming tour dates "until further notice."

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he added.

Mendes said because he had "a few years off" from touring, "I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

In their conversation with Karson & Kennedy, Lovato shared how time off during the coronavirus pandemic gave them a different outlook on the little things.

"Quarantine taught me to really cherish the downtime and to be able to sit outside and feed my squirrels in peace and just appreciate the simpleness. Since I was fifteen, I've been touring almost every year."

Lovato, who is gearing up for their own world tour in support of their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, shared how they're keeping their mental health a priority.

"I think what I'm doing to get ready for it is making sure that I have everything in line, making sure I'm working with my therapist... but also there's a physical aspect to it. Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I'm singing."

They added, "There's a lot of preparation that it takes to tour; I really think that it's gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed. So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well."