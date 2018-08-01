Overworked and 'Very Fragile': Inside Demi Lovato's Struggles as a Teen Star

Demi Lovato became an overnight sensation when she had her big break starring opposite Joe Jonas in Disney Channel’s original movie Camp Rock, but the nonstop pace of her career took a toll on the young star.

“She was very young, very fragile. The schedule was so intense,” a former member of the star’s inner circle tells PEOPLE exclusively about her rise to fame. “Demi never had a day off. She had to put in 16 hours on set, then go on tour, then record, then do press. She was exhausted.”

Indeed, the Grammy nominee, 25, opened up in her 2017 YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated about the pressure she was under during her teen years.

Demi Lovato with Dianna De La Garza in 2009

“Everything happened so fast. All of a sudden I was on tour, writing songs for my album with The Jonas Brothers and then I was on a tour of my own. Looking back, I think that it was a lot for anyone, let alone a kid,” Lovato said in the film.

As Lovato’s star continued to rise, her relationship with her parents — mom Dianna De La Garza, 55, and stepdad Eddie De La Garza, 57 — became more complicated.

“One of the challenges was the balance of power in the family,” says a source who previously worked with Lovato. “When you’re supporting the family, you have all the power at 15.”

The “Confident” singer also revealed in her documentary she felt pressure to conform as “fame began to creep” into her life.

“I started feeling pressure to look a certain way, to sing music that I felt people would like rather than sing that I would like. There was more pressure to succeed, you know? I really wanted to be the best of the best,” she said in her documentary.

Since she was young, the star has also struggled with body image issues and eating disorders that only intensified as she found more success onscreen.

“That was a chic look back then,” Lovato said while showing off a collage she made as a teen of thin celebrities. “I’ve got Amy Winehouse in there that I looked up to and wanted to be so badly. I wanted to be as thin as her, I wanted to sing like her, I wanted to be just like her.”

Lovato was already abusing substances in high school and was introduced to cocaine at age 17. “I felt out of control the first time I did it,” said Lovato, who had a dysfunctional relationship with her birth father Patrick (he died in 2013 from cancer). “My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”

Demi Lovato

After punching her backup dancer Alex Welch while on tour with The Jonas Brothers in 2010, she entered rehab for the first time but continued using for months after completing treatment.

Her family and management team issued a final ultimatum that convinced Lovato — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during her first stint in rehab — to finally give up drugs and alcohol in 2012. She marked her sixth year of sobriety in March.

While she seemingly kept her demons at bay over the last six years, sources tell PEOPLE the entertainer continued struggling with her issues behind the scenes.

“To save her life, you have to stop her career. Demi needs years of therapy,” says the former member of her circle. “She has enough money. She’s extremely talented. Right now her health and her life are at stake.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.