Demi Lovato Goes Public with New Boyfriend Jutes in N.Y.C. Ahead of Album Release

By
Melody Chiu
Published on August 17, 2022 01:34 PM
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC
Demi Lovato and Jutes. Photo: Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

Demi Lovato is going public with their new beau.

The singer — who's currently promoting their upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck — was photographed in New York on Tuesday leaving a dinner date with boyfriend Jutes, a musician.

A source previously confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Lovato had been quietly dating someone new.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," said the source. "He's a super great guy."

Lovato, 29, is gearing up for the release of her new album, which features the singles "Skin of My Teeth," "Substance," and "29," a track that seemingly calls out the 12-year age gap between them and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the star opened up about the inspiration behind their new album, which includes reflections on their overdose and recovery journey, as well as love songs.

"I actually haven't written love songs in a long time. If I go through my catalog, there's maybe like three or four love songs in the past few albums," said Lovato about the track "4 EVER 4 ME." "I started feeling these feelings and I was like, 'I have to get them out of my chest. And I wanted to write a song that was inspired by 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls... and I wrote it and my whole heart is in that song."

Turning 30 this weekend, Lovato said they are looking forward to a slower pace in the next decade and focusing on their personal life.

"It feels like a door that's opening to a whole new chapter of my life," she said. "Through that door I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality, to travel to places that I want to go to that I've never been. Then once I do that is take time off to start a family, to raise children. Things that bring me joy outside of this industry because this industry is all that I've known since I was a child."

