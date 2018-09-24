Demi Lovato Takes Casual Stroll Outside Rehab After Her Mom Says Singer Is 'Doing Really Well'

Demi Lovato is on the mend.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, went for a casual outing as she recovers from an overdose in rehab.

In a picture published by TMZ on Sunday, Lovato looked at ease as she covered up in a green jacket, dark pants and white sneakers and kept her brunette hair pulled back under a dark cap. With a cup of coffee in hand, Lovato made conversation with a woman walking a dog.

Lovato was hospitalized on July 24 following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills mansion, which she recently listed for $9.45 million. The singer was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers.

She remained in the hospital for more than a week before she was released on Aug. 4 to enter an in-patient treatment facility.

Lovato has a strong support system. Her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has flown to spend time with Lovato in rehab, which she started in an East Coast facility before transferring to a new center, TMZ reported. The duo has reportedly grabbed coffee together during the visits.

Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza got candid about her daughter’s progress on NewsMax TV last week.

“I can honestly say today that she is doing really well. She’s happy, she’s healthy,” said De La Garza, 56. “She’s working on her sobriety and she’s getting the help she needs, and that in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

Noting that “the millions of prayers that went up that day” helped her daughter pull through, De La Garza said, “We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Selena Gomez, 26, opened up about her former costar in Elle. “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally,” she said. “I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So… it’s… that’s what I’ll say.”

In August, one month after Lovato’s hospitalization, a source told PEOPLE, “She’s in recovery and doing great.”

The source added, “This is a long road.”

The former child star has struggled with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, Lovato entered treatment, where she sought help for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety in March. But just three months later, she opened up about a recent relapse when she released her autobiographical single “Sober” on June 21.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.