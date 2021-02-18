Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Proud of the Person I Am Today' After Surviving 2018 Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has learned a lot in the last two years.

On Wednesday, as she debuted the trailer for her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil docuseries, the singer told PEOPLE she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," the 28-year-old told PEOPLE at a Television Critics Association panel. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," she added. "And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

With her overdose and journey, the singer said she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she told reporters.

During the chat, Lovato revealed that she continues to suffer from brain damage to this day and is unable to drive due to "blind spots" in her vision.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," she said. "And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

"I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again," she added. "I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."

Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lovato also revealed what motivated her to come out with the docuseries about her life and sobriety journey.

"Hosting The Ellen Show last year was the catalyst for my need and desire to express myself and my story to the fullest extent," she said. "I knew that one appearance on a television show wasn't going to cut it, I was not going to be able to share my whole story in one interview whether it was with a magazine or whatever it is. That's why I wanted to turn it into a documentary."

"And I'm sitting here with someone who is not only so brilliant, and so talented, but also is a very close friend to me, I mean so much to me," she added, referring to the docuseries' director Michael D. Ratner. "I'm so grateful that I was able to have the opportunity to share my story through this documentary, but I'm even more grateful to be able to have done it with a friend who also just happens to be so talented."