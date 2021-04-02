Demi Lovato Seemingly Sings About Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich 'Prayin' in Malibu' on New Album

Demi Lovato is taking inspiration from her real life for her latest music.

On Friday, the 28-year-old singer released her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over — a 19-track album that delves into her personal struggles with addiction and also gives an inside look at her love life.

On track "15 Minutes," Lovato sings about a breakup and the lyrics of the song have her loyal Lovatics wondering if the pop songstress is referencing her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, on the song.

At one point on the track, Lovato sings, "Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, how could you, how could you? / Prayin' in Malibu, prayin' in Malibu, I hope it saved you."

Fans have speculated that the line is a direct reference to he former fiancé, who was photographed by paparazzi sitting on a beach in Malibu, California, with his hands seemingly held together in prayer following the couple's breakup.

"demi really didn't hold back on 15 minutes calling out that max fella," one user tweeted as another added, "Demi telling Max he has 15 minutes to PACK IT UP cause all he wanted was 15 minutes of fame...."

One other user said: "demi really ate max up in 15 minutes,, you can literally hear how angry she is."

Fans also noticed that the iTunes editor's notes for the album, which showcase Lovato's thoughts on each of the tracks, features a short and simple explanation for "15 Minutes."

"Crickets," Lovato said. "Is that an answer?"

Lovato also sings about past lovers on her tracks "The Art of Starting Over" and "Lonely People."

"He was the cure, I was ready to be sure / So I let him deeper under the surface (Deeper under the surface)," he sings on "The Art of Starting Over." But it didn't take long to realize / That the woman in me does not cry / For a man who is a boy and he does not deserve this."

Meanwhile on "Lonely People," she sings, "Crying doesn't make you charming / Only thing I'm not is sorry," with some fans thinking she refers to Ehrich's social media posts in tears following their breakup.

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement two months after he proposed in Malibu, California, on July 22.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source of the pair, who began dating in March 2020, said at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" crooner recently opened up about her journey to finding her sexuality while gracing the cover of Glamour's March issue, noting that the brief relationship with Ehrich was extremely eye-opening for her.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,'" she explained. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."