Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from 'The Walking Dead' Finale Premiere

The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August

By
Published on November 22, 2022 08:37 AM
Demi Lovato Shows Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
Photo: Demi Lovato Instagram

Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life.

The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post.

Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks.

"No swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is," Jutes commented in reply, before sharing the post to his own Instagram Story with an emoji.

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been coy about sharing her new beau on Instagram. Monday's post marks the first time she's referred to Jutes as her boyfriend on the app.

In August, PEOPLE revealed that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the musician. Since then, things have been heating up between the pair.

According to a source close to the couple, their shared experiences in the music industry, as well as their shared sobriety journey, have brought them closer.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," an insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

This summer, Jutes celebrated 100 days sober, saying he's "never felt better mentally and emotionally." Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey, too, following her 2018 overdose.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider added. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event
Momodu Mansaray/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lovato recently released her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, and Jutes was part of that music-making process. The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several songs on the album, including "Substance," Happy Ending" and "City of Angels."

Following her performance of "Substance" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, her proud beau shared a clip on Instagram, saying he was "grateful" to be part of the song.

"Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. U killed it rockstar," he wrote in the caption, before adding: "ps ur f—ing hot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Shows Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
Demi Lovato Instagram

Jutes has been open on social media about his love for Lovato. On her 30th birthday, he called himself "the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," in a loved-up post.

"I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self," he added. "That's all u baby… i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

Lovato called him "the best boyfriend in the world" in response to the post.

Related Articles
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes 'Have a Lot in Common,' Says Source: 'Demi Feels Happy and Fulfilled'
Jutes; Demi Lovato
Who Is Demi Lovato's Boyfriend? All About Jutes
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Demi Lovato Thanks Fans Who Helped Her Sing at Concert amid Illness: 'Love You More Than You Know'
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Finally 30! Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Jutes are seen holding hands as the couple exits Giorgio Baldi after celebrating her birthday in Santa Monica. Pictured: Demi Lovato, Jutes BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jutes After the Pair Went Public in N.Y.C.
demi lovato
Demi Lovato 'Didn't Think' She'd Reach Age 30 — But Now Looks Forward to Having 'a Family One Day'
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Quavo Shares Moving Tribute for Nephew Takeoff: 'You Are Our Angel'
Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, August 18, 2022 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'
Demi Lovato Camp Rock; Demi Lovato attends the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner
Demi Lovato Shares the Advice She'd Give to Young Disney Stars Today: 'Take It Easy'
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC
Demi Lovato Goes Public with New Boyfriend Jutes in N.Y.C. Ahead of Album Release
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Recalls Starting to Use Opiates at 13 After a Car Accident: 'Looking for an Escape'
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Regrets Documenting Sobriety Journey in Multiple Films: 'I Wish I Would Have Waited'
Demi Lovato - Zane Lowe interview CR: Apple Music
Demi Lovato on Channeling 'Anger' and 'Sexuality' into New Album After 'Rough Time' Last Year
Demi Lovato is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Demi Lovato Says They 'Rarely Think About Substances' Anymore: 'I'm in Such Acceptance of My Life'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZ0P-Uvl7h/ ddlovato Verified SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now
Demi Lovato Teases New Single 'Substance' from Upcoming Album 'HOLY FVCK'
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan Helped Her Realize She's Gay: 'Men Are Not My Thing'
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline