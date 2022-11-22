Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from 'The Walking Dead' Finale Premiere

Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life.

The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post.

Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks.

"No swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is," Jutes commented in reply, before sharing the post to his own Instagram Story with an emoji.

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been coy about sharing her new beau on Instagram. Monday's post marks the first time she's referred to Jutes as her boyfriend on the app.

In August, PEOPLE revealed that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the musician. Since then, things have been heating up between the pair.

According to a source close to the couple, their shared experiences in the music industry, as well as their shared sobriety journey, have brought them closer.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," an insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

This summer, Jutes celebrated 100 days sober, saying he's "never felt better mentally and emotionally." Lovato has been open about her sobriety journey, too, following her 2018 overdose.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," the insider added. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Momodu Mansaray/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lovato recently released her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, and Jutes was part of that music-making process. The Canadian indie rocker co-wrote several songs on the album, including "Substance," Happy Ending" and "City of Angels."

Following her performance of "Substance" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, her proud beau shared a clip on Instagram, saying he was "grateful" to be part of the song.

"Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. U killed it rockstar," he wrote in the caption, before adding: "ps ur f—ing hot."

Jutes has been open on social media about his love for Lovato. On her 30th birthday, he called himself "the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," in a loved-up post.

"I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self," he added. "That's all u baby… i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

Lovato called him "the best boyfriend in the world" in response to the post.