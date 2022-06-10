Demi Lovato Shares the 'Intriguing' Secret Songwriting Trick They Learned from John Mayer

Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss their new album HOLY FVCK and perform "Skin of My Teeth"

Demi Lovato is opening up about their unique songwriting approach.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lovato spoke about creating their upcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, and shared their method for crafting hit songs — which they learned from John Mayer.

Lovato, 28, and Mayer, 44, previously wrote a song titled "World of Chances" together for the former Camp Rock star's sophomore album, Here We Go Again, released in 2009. While speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, 47, they spilled a lesson learned from the "Say" hitmaker about songwriting.

Demi Lovato, John Mayer Demi Lovato and John Mayer | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"He said something about creating songs from the song titles," Lovato recalled of Mayer. "He thinks that would be the most intriguing, so I kind of took that, and when making my last two albums, I really learned how to write songs from the song titles… That's how I write my music."

However, Lovato then revealed the song ideas don't always come at the most convenient times. "There are times when I'm about to fall asleep, and I have to wake up to either record it or write it down in my phone, and it's so annoying," they continued. "I'm half asleep, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I'm gonna ruin this. I'm falling asleep right now, but I might have a hit song out of it.'"

Fallon then suggested Lovato write a song for their next album titled "Spit," which the singer said "could be kind of hot." They weren't so sure about the host's next suggestion, "Smartie," but exclaimed, "I can try anything!"

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato spoke about the creation of their new punk-rock-influenced single "Skin of My Teeth," the first song to be released from HOLY FVCK and how they're drawing inspiration from their early career.

"It's definitely a change of pace for me, but I'm also going back to my roots because that was what I started singing when I released my first album and my second album," they explained, referencing 2008's Don't Forget and Here We Go Again.

Lovato then elaborated on previous comments about HOLY FVCK, where they claimed, "Never have I been more sure of myself or my music."

Demi Lovato Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music' Demi Lovato | Credit: Brandon Bowen

"I've definitely been through a ton. That's no secret to the world," they detailed. "After going through even more stuff last year, I came out of treatment again, and I realized I really want to do this for myself, and I want to make the best album possible."

"Something that really represents who I am, and I think the best way to do that — and the easiest way to do that, and the most authentic — is to do it clean and sober," continued Lovato. "I made this album, you know, clean and sober. I can't say that about my last album [2021's Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over], but this one I'm really proud about."

Later in the episode, Lovato performed "Skin of My Teeth" while playing electric guitar.

Released Friday alongside a dark music video featuring a demon haunting Lovato, "Skin of My Teeth" — written by the musician, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Aaron Puckett (a.k.a. lil aaron) — discusses several of the hardships they've faced throughout their career in its lyrics.

"Demi leaves rehab again / When is this s— gonna end? / Sounds like the voice in my head / I can't believe I'm not dead," sings Lovato, seemingly nodding to their history with addiction, which led to them getting hospitalized for an overdose in July 2018. "I'm alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived, but it got harder to breathe."

After revealing the title, cover, and Aug. 19 release date for HOLY FVCK earlier this week, Lovato announced a fall tour in support of HOLY FVCK featuring special guests DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent on Tuesday.

"I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," said Lovato in a press statement.